Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence Honored & Cheered at Dodger Stadium

The Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence were mostly cheered at Dodger Stadium this evening but to a very small crowd in a nearly empty stadium before the game.

The honor took place more than an hour before the first pitch. Dodger Stadium was mostly empty when the ‘civil rights’ activists took the field. But those in the seats – except for two hecklers – gave the Sisters loud cheers and applause when they were announced.

“The Dodgers community hero award goes to an organization reaching the LGBTQ+ community, the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence, LA chapter,” stadium announcer Todd Leitz said. “Please join us in recognizing the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence for their outstanding service to the LGBTQ+ community.”

In the clip below, two people are booing them:

DODGER STADIUM-The “Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence” are recognized for Pride night to a mostly empty audience. Two Dodgers fan nearby begin loudly booing after they’re announced: pic.twitter.com/N0EtBa8AEa — Erin Elizabeth Health Nut News 🙌 (@unhealthytruth) June 17, 2023

The great uniter Joe Biden and his administration have the entire country at each other’s throats. Normally, Catholics would not respond to the fake ‘sisters’ who exist to mock the Catholic Church and nuns. But Biden’s administration has set the tone and emboldened hate groups like the fake sisters.

Thousands of Catholics prayed outside Dodger’s Stadium to protest the honor afforded The Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence. They also blocked the main entrance.

The protest:

🚨 Catholics and other Christians protest outside of Dodger Stadium in opposition to the team honoring the “Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence”. 🎥: @sav_says_

pic.twitter.com/BgCzvOSrFH — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) June 16, 2023

A rabbi spoke in solidarity with the Catholics.

“If you are anti-Catholic, you’re anti-religion, you’re anti-God, I got a problem with that” A Jewish rabbi speaks in solidarity with the Catholics outside of Dodger Stadium. The crowd has exponentially grown in size and more people are still continuing to arrive: pic.twitter.com/6WiYRIWZvp — Savanah Hernandez (@sav_says_) June 16, 2023

Here are your Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence. They’re laughing at us:

Here they are in a relaxed setting where they can be themselves:

