Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence Honored & Cheered at Dodger Stadium

By
M Dowling
-
2
38

The Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence were mostly cheered at Dodger Stadium this evening but to a very small crowd in a nearly empty stadium before the game.

The honor took place more than an hour before the first pitch. Dodger Stadium was mostly empty when the ‘civil rights’ activists took the field. But those in the seats – except for two hecklers – gave the Sisters loud cheers and applause when they were announced.

“The Dodgers community hero award goes to an organization reaching the LGBTQ+ community, the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence, LA chapter,” stadium announcer Todd Leitz said. “Please join us in recognizing the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence for their outstanding service to the LGBTQ+ community.”

In the clip below, two people are booing them:

The great uniter Joe Biden and his administration have the entire country at each other’s throats. Normally, Catholics would not respond to the fake ‘sisters’ who exist to mock the Catholic Church and nuns. But Biden’s administration has set the tone and emboldened hate groups like the fake sisters.

Thousands of Catholics prayed outside Dodger’s Stadium to protest the honor afforded The Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence. They also blocked the main entrance.

The protest:

A rabbi spoke in solidarity with the Catholics.

Here are your Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence. They’re laughing at us:

Two of the award winners.

Here they are in a relaxed setting where they can be themselves:

[[File:Fremont Solstice Parade 2007 – Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence 01.jpg|Fremont_Solstice_Parade_2007_-_Sisters_of_Perpetual_Indulgence_01]]
[[File:Sisters of perpetual indulgence (5165594282).jpg|Sisters_of_perpetual_indulgence_(5165594282)]]
[[File:Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence at DragCon 2018 by dvsross.jpg|Sisters_of_Perpetual_Indulgence_at_DragCon_2018_by_dvsross]]
 


John Vieira
John Vieira
1 hour ago

SICK!!!

0
Reply
