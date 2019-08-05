Six Outrageous Claims by Dems & Their Media After Horrible Mass Killings

President Trump has repeatedly condemned white supremacy and racism, but it doesn’t matter to the MSM because the Democrat goal is to tie the President and his supporters to both to keep him from winning minority votes.

WATCH: President Trump condemns hate, racism, anti-Semitism, and white supremacy pic.twitter.com/Ba2Tv0opNY — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) August 5, 2019

LYING ABOUT THE PRESIDENT’S STANCE

The corrupt, disgraced James Comey was right on it. About the President, he told CNN after the shootings, “You owe us more than condolences sent via Twitter.”

He also said, “Now tell your next rally audience that racism and white supremacy are evil and you don’t want the support of anyone who disagrees.” The suggestion is the audiences are fools and white supremacists.

Reading words off a TelePrompTer is a good start. Now tell your next rally audience that racism and white supremacy are evil and you don’t want the support of anyone who disagrees. — James Comey (@Comey) August 5, 2019

INVENTING HATE SPEECH THE PRESIDENT NEVER SAID

Jake Tapper is a disgrace. No Republican or the President called anyone or thought of anyone as subhuman. We want borders so the United States can remain a country. Few even blame the people coming illegally. The politicians who invite them are to blame.

2/ “….or suggest that other people, including immigrants, threaten our way of life, or refer to other people as sub-human, or imply that America belongs to just one certain type of people.” — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) August 5, 2019

CALLING ALL CONSERVATIVES WHITE SUPREMACISTS

The MSM is calling half the country racists and white supremacists. We agree with Ben Shapiro here.

So, we now have two separate NYT columnists arguing that all conservatives are basically violent white supremacists, but slightly more subtle. Let me put this gently: f*** yourselves. pic.twitter.com/aqJjZjfPra — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) August 5, 2019

No matter what he says, the media refuses to accept it. There is no end and they keep moving the goalposts.

This headline right here is a huge problem. News coverage has now become about what the media wanted and Trump didn’t give them as opposed to what he said. pic.twitter.com/DSkz1bIcrO — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) August 5, 2019

DEMOCRAT CANDIDATES WILLING TO LIE TO WIN

As we wrote earlier, all the Democrat candidates are calling the President a white supremacist and racist.

Democrats keep bringing up one comment the President made while on the campaign trail. He said Mexico isn’t sending their best, they are sending rapists and murderers, which he immediately corrected to some rapists and murderers. He didn’t mean ‘all.’

Democrats have repeated the lie over and over. The real point is we shouldn’t have open borders, not if we want to be a country.

Desperate for poll numbers Beto blasted a reporter and repeated the same false accusation.

“What do you think? You know the shit he’s been saying. He’s been calling Mexican immigrants rapists and criminals. I don’t know, like, members of the press, what the fuck? Hold on a second. You know, I — it’s these questions that you know the answers to,” he said, according to a CNN transcript of the exchange. “I mean, connect the dots about what he’s been doing in this country. He’s not tolerating racism, he’s promoting racism. He’s not tolerating violence, he’s inciting racism and violence in this country. So, uhm, you know, I just— I don’t know what kind of question that is.”

CLAIMING YOU’RE A WHITE SUPREMACIST IF YOU SUPPORT THE PRESIDENT

Morning Joe was particularly despicable. He is calling anyone who supports President Trump a white supremacist.

“For those of you funding Donald Trump’s re-election campaign, you may want to take note: Because you keep writing checks to this president, it’s on you…because you are funding this white supremacist campaign…It is your money that is funding this white supremacy.” —@JoeNBC pic.twitter.com/w0kxC0KJAk — Morning Joe (@Morning_Joe) August 5, 2019

IGNORING THE LEFTIST WHITE SUPREMACISTS

White supremacists are often leftists.

Who decided Nazis, who are socialists, are right-wing? Who determined that the KKK, which was a Democrat organization in the south, is right-wing?

The media ignores the leftism of the Dayton killer and the cultural Marxism that is part of the manifesto allegedly written by the El Paso killer. They are ignoring the radical Islamic literature found among the Gilroy killer’s belongings.

We don’t blame any of these killings on Democrats or Republicans. We blame the killers only, but the Democrats and the Democrat media immediately politicized it.

There is no such thing as ‘white nationalist.’ There is no ‘white’ in nationalist and there is no white terrorism. Those terms are deliberately stereotyping whites and they are meant to spread racism and hatred. White supremacy is a term that only applies to organizations like the KKK and Nazis [who are socialists].

There aren’t many of them, and there are many more communists and socialists, who are embraced by the left.

One website said there are 63 million neo-Nazis, referring to the people who voted for the President. In fact, the National Socialist Movement is the largest with 400 members.

The point is there aren’t as many as there are leftists who want total control of our government.

There is a good article at BizPacReview which deals with the liberals as a driving force behind white supremacy in the United States. It talks about the fraudulent, exaggerated numbers coming from the left, especially the corrupt SPLC.

Under Barack Obama, there were 24 mass shootings. There were 8 under Clinton and another 8 George W., and 6 under Donald Trump. Are all these people white supremacists?