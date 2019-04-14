SJWs Force Campus Police Chief on Leave for ‘Liking’ 3 Tweets

A highly experienced campus police officer and former Air Force veteran was hired as the campus police chief for Smith College and Mt. Holyoke. A month later he was put on administrative leave for liking three conservative tweets.

Posters bearing the chief’s photo were splashed around campus warning, “This is Smith’s new chief of police, is our community safe?”

Students — SJWs — at Mount Holyoke looked up his Twitter page when he was hired and found three tweets he ‘liked’ that offended them.

The nasty kids claimed the tweets were almost exclusively in response to President Trump’s tweets and included anti-immigrant, pro-gun rights and racist sentiments.

In one tweet Hect liked, Twitter user pjwolf01 wrote, “Stay the course Pres. Trump,” and in another, Twitter user Lonewold2347 wrote, “BUILD THAT WALL!!” He also liked a tweet from the National Rifle Association that said, “The National Rifle Association wishes you and your family a very Merry Christmas!”

That last one is offensive? In fact, none of them are. Those are opinions, but these students labeled them racist, anti-immigrant, and pro-gun. It is not racist or anti-immigrant to want borders. As far as guns are concerned, it’s one of our Amendments in our sacred Bill of Rights.

The Mount Holyoke student body rose up against the chief. A forum was held on March 21 and Hect attended. He also met with the Student Government Association.

Hect wrote to the student body that he is “committed to dedicating [him]self and the entire campus police force to being a positive influence on campus safety.”

Then he planned to attend a “restorative justice circle.”

The students decided they were too disturbed by his presence on campus. Their “anger” and “frustration” center on the tweets.

The weak-kneed University President put Hect on leave and claimed it wasn’t over the tweets.

Chief Hect has a great Supreme Court case. These SJWs need to learn the difference between legal and illegal immigrants and what is actually racism.