SJWs Think it’s OK to Viciously Bully a 13-Year Old Pro-Life Child

Fascist Americans now think it’s okay to shout down a 13-year old child standing up for the unborn. The young girl, Addison Woosley is courageous and they are bullies. They could learn from the child.

The young anti-abortion activist, was jeered incessantly during a speech after about 02:13 on the Facebook clip in which she called on the city to ban abortion and be a “sanctuary city for the unborn,” according to the Raleigh News & Observer.

“Abortion should be illegal because it’s murder,” she began. “The definition of murder is the killing of one human being by another.”

“On ultrasounds, the baby tries to run away from the disturbing instruments that try to kill the baby,” she said.

“The baby’s mouth opens wide in a scream when being killed. These babies are alive. They feel being killed. It hurts them and there is nothing they can do about it. There is no way around it. Abortion is murder.”

This resulted in jeers from the morally righteous anti-life people. They screamed things like “You’re a baby!” and “Oh, please, getting a child to do this is wrong!”

We love the latter comment since the left does this all the time. What’s good for them is not good for the other side???

“Are you choosing to be like the plantation worker flogging the little black child?” Woosley said. “Or are you going to protest even if it cost your life like Martin Luther King, Jr.?”

“Do not speak for black people!” one woman ranted repeatedly. “Go save your own! You don’t speak for black people!”

“Done! Done!” another yelled as Woosley sat down. “Inappropriate!”

A police officer intervened with one lunatic leftist.

The only children in the audience were the so-called leftist adults.

As we have said, the country is getting meaner and most of the cruelty comes from the hard-left who want to silence all with whom they disagree.