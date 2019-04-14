SJWs try to SMITE a famous lib prof for daring to think independently

The fight to fundamentally transform the culture into some sort of fascist social construct is now threatening esteemed liberals.

The pseudo-intellectuals striving for power, seeing it as the ultimate force in nature, are attempting to devour the classical liberals.

It was only a matter of time.

TAKE THE CASE OF PROFESSOR PAGLIA

Professor Camille Paglia at Philadelphia’s University of the Arts is the school’s most famous professor. The feminist icon, who identifies as a transgender, is a liberal Democrat who voted for Bernie Sanders in the last presidential primary. She is under fire because she rejects the modern orthodoxy and the Orwellian desire for power demanded by today’s ideological professors and their acolytes.

The universities have taken a deep dive into mediocrity as demanded by their masters, the authoritarian ideologues who quarter no opinions other than their own. The universities, at least the Humanities, are all but lost.

SHE DISAVOWS PC, IDENTITY POLITICS, AND VICTIMHOOD

Professor Paglia dares to reject the New Left’s doctrines of male toxicity and oppression. She does not accept the proposed limits to free speech and opposes identity politics, political correctness, and the mentality of victimhood. As a transgender, she still respects biology and the differences between men and women, even as her contemporaries in the colleges have banished biology from all permissible discourse on the subjects of gender and sexuality.

Paglia is an independent thinker, and the hardened left is now going after her.

THE PETITION TO GET HER FIRED

Ill-informed and arrogant Social Justice Warriors launched a petition to get the school’s president, David Yager, to silence Professor Paglia. She’s used to it. Some mindless un-learned students have even called her a Nazi.

Welcome to the world of the conservative and the libertarian.

The Change.org petition they sent to the school’s president makes a number of demands, including firing her solely based on her opinions differing from theirs. They demand she be silenced and perhaps put in a coat closet somewhere on the grounds if she can’t be sent packing.

The demands:

Camille Paglia should be removed from UArts faculty and replaced by a queer person of color. If, due to tenure, it is absolutely illegal to remove her, then the University must at least offer alternate sections of the classes she teaches, instead taught by professors who respect transgender students and survivors of sexual assault. The University of the Arts must cease to provide Camille Paglia additional platforms such as public events and opportunities to sell her books on campus. The University of the Arts must apologize for its embarrassing response to this situation, and specifically President David Yager must apologize for his wildly ignorant and hypocritical letter. The University of the Arts must sit down with a group of transgenders students and survivors of sexual assault to discuss how they can best be supported moving forward. This group must include students of color.

The pig-ignorant snowflakes probably can’t succeed in silencing a professor as extraordinary and famous as Paglia, at least not yet. But it is their desire to do so, engendered in them by our sick public school system.

That should concern us deeply.

THE PRESIDENT RESPONDS

David Yager is not like one of these wilting vines running most universities. He didn’t call for her to be re-educated in one of the camps of the New Left nor did he offer an apology upon demand. When he talks about diversity and inclusion, it’s in line with the true meaning of the words, not the distorted, dictatorial version penetrating our culture at the hands of the thumping agitators of Neo-Marxism.

Yager quotes Supreme Court Justice Brandeis of 1927 in his response to the demands, when he says, “…the remedy for messages we disagree with or dislike is more speech and not enforced silence.” He reminds the SJWs in his answer to them that the right to express ourselves freely “comes with consequences.” The college President concludes by calling for collaboration across disciplines and an effort to “work on the difficult issues that would otherwise divide us, and in so doing bring us together.”

In other wordds, he is telling them to hit the road.

2/ University of Arts president David Yager basically told students to take a hike after they demanded that iconoclastic professor Camille Paglia be replaced by a “queer person of color.” Paglia has gotten under the skin of the woketariat by mocking the victim mentality of SJWs. pic.twitter.com/18BfxkcYK4 — A New Radical Centrism (@a_centrism) April 13, 2019

NO MORE APOLOGIES FOR OPINIONS, PLEASE

Other college presidents could learn from Dr. Yager. Instead of retreating to their corners, waving the white flag, and scheduling ideological indoctrination classes, they must learn to stand up for freedom and free speech. If they can’t do that, they should abandon their posts for more fit leaders.

Americans are headed in a very dangerous direction. This isn’t their daddies Marxist movement. This is fascism. Stalin would smile at the upheaval and the forces behind it.

They didn’t win this time, but look where this is headed.