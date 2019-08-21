Sleazy Attorney v. Esteemed Professor

Lifelong Democrat Dr. Robert Epstein, who appears to have outed Google for swinging millions of voters toward Hillary, has been a longtime Hillary supporter. He voted for her, but he is no fan now.

On August 20th, he tweeted, @HillaryClinton, whom I have strongly supported for many years, told blatant lies about me today. As a result, I have been subjected to widespread condemnation by mainstream media. I’m going to fight this. Stay tuned tomorrow for my first-ever twitter storm.

She claimed his work was “debunked,” something she has done before with opponents. It’s not true and Epstein engaged in an 18-tweet storm on Tuesday debunking her and google. They both look much worse now. It was a big mistake on her part.

#Hillary: If my work has been “debunked,” why was it included in a volume just published by #Oxford U.? Why have I been invited to speak about it at prestigious venues worldwide: #Stanford U., #Yale Law School (where both you & Bill went), even our #Senate (where you served)? pic.twitter.com/rmMeB1oJn3 — Dr. Robert Epstein (@DrREpstein) August 20, 2019

Also, when the CEO of #Google testified before Congress in Dec. 2018 that “we take issue with Epstein’s methodology,” that was hardly a “debunking.” Monitoring systems are our only true protection against Big Tech. Please see: https://t.co/1eyxrUuFeB — Dr. Robert Epstein (@DrREpstein) August 20, 2019

He wants her to look for the truth, but that’s just silly. She won’t.

#Hillary: I know you’re in #Google‘s pocket, but for the sake of our #democracy, I urge you listen to my recent Congressional testimony (https://t.co/cMYQ5pnjki) & to scan the 58 essays & conference papers I list at the end of my written testimony: https://t.co/AN3RtdYp65 pic.twitter.com/Tz2vfCJGof — Dr. Robert Epstein (@DrREpstein) August 20, 2019

A few of the 18 tweets can give you enough information on how real Dr. Epstein’s work appears to be. Google tried to swing the election in 2016, possibly did so in 2018, and is more powerful as 2020 approaches.

Dr. Epstein fears totalitarianism for good reason.

A leaked email showed that in 2014 #Google‘s #EricSchmidt offered to run #Hillary‘s tech campaign (see pic). In 2015, Schmidt in fact funded The Groundwork, a highly secretive tech company, the sole purpose of which was to put Clinton into office. https://t.co/rXMNH9bLYV pic.twitter.com/MRjGpCJcvr — Dr. Robert Epstein (@DrREpstein) August 20, 2019

#Hillary: #Google poses 3 serious threats to humanity: 1) an obscene level of #surveillance across 200+ platforms, 2) the power to determine what content 2+ billion can or can NOT see (#censorship) (https://t.co/THZqV4u0ov) & 3) invisible #manipulation on a massive scale. — Dr. Robert Epstein (@DrREpstein) August 20, 2019

Definitely read this:

Here is analysis/testimony on @Google‘s impact on our elections to which President @RealDonaldTrump is referencing, and which Hillary Clinton and this era’s totalitarian left are now trying to suppress. Read and RT. @drrepstein https://t.co/FmpCGzdHTshttps://t.co/RKDalw5Cpi — Tom Fitton (@TomFitton) August 21, 2019