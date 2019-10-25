Sleepy Joe Biden Lured in a Teeny Little Crowd in his HOME TOWN

Under the Obama Administration, Pennslyvania lost 51,000 manufacturing jobs according to some reports. Perhaps that’s why only 100 to 300 people — depending on the report — showed up to see Joe Biden in his home town of Scranton, Pennsylvania.

Donald Trump is bringing the jobs back, and Biden dared to tell the itty bitty crowd that Donald Trump inherited a growing economy from the Obama-Biden Administration. And just like everything else he’s inherited in his life — he’s in the process of squandering it.

One report said he spoke to a teeny little crowd of about 100 in the Scranton Cultural Center. He gave his speech in a small side room.

Allegedly, hundreds lined the streets, but some of those people were Trump supporters.

At Joe Biden’s rally this morning in #Scranton, not much enthusiasm in his supporters, he spoke in a smaller side room, not the main auditorium but “yeah go Creepy Joe” # pic.twitter.com/wlGfA39rPu — mark ayers (@markayers7) October 23, 2019

Meaningless chatter from the babbler:

Joe Biden campaigns in Scranton, PA: “We don’t deserve a president who goes out of his way to make life in America harder, crueler, pettier. He said he’s working for the forgotten American. Well he forgot about the forgotten American.” pic.twitter.com/w47L5dH6HZ — The Hill (@thehill) October 24, 2019

This is funny. After a Twitter user said he’s surprised by people who still think Joe is electable, another user tweeted there are 300 people in Scranton who beg to differ. 300? Seriously?

There’s about 300 people in Joe’s home town who beg to differhttps://t.co/ftJVO10xPM — Dragonmaker (@aquaponicdave) October 24, 2019

When he got to Iowa, the reports say he had a standing room only crowd. That may be true but have you seen how small the room was?

