Sleepy Joe Brags About His ‘Civil’ White Supremacist Friends

On Tuesday, presidential hopeful Joe Biden boasted about the civility of white supremacist Senators James O. Eastland of Mississippi and Herman Talmadge of Georgia at his third New York fundraiser with the rich and famous at the Stoneman bar and monument. As an aside, New York and California plan to win this 2020 presidential race with money.

“I was in a caucus with James O. Eastland,” Biden, 76, said, according to a pool report, imitating the late Southern racist’s drawl. “He never called me boy, he always called me, son.”

Ah, how sweet, what a nice racist, white supremacist to call him son and not boy as he did the black folk. What a guy. [sarcasm]

Biden then brought up segregationist Democrat Herman Talmadge who apparently sported the fine quality of civility [unless you were black of course]. Joe BiteMe said “a guy like Herman Talmadge, one of the meanest guys I ever knew, you go down the list of all these guys.

“Well guess what? At least there was some civility. We got things done. We didn’t agree on much of anything. We got things done. We got it finished. But today, you look at the other side and you’re the enemy. Not the opposition, the enemy. We don’t talk to each other anymore.”

Oh yeah, right Joe, Talmadge was so civil that he said blacks were an “inferior race.” Both men were segregationists and racists. All the Dixiecrats were, and unapologetically so.

Joe agreed with them on plenty including busing.

Tax-happy, segregationist loving Biden also told the press at Stoneman:

“Folks, I believe one of the things I’m pretty good at is bringing people together,” he said. “Every time we had a trouble[sic] in the administration, who got sent to the Hill to settle it? Me. No, not a joke. Because I demonstrate respect for them. This idea Mitch McConnell and I are buddies?

“Mitch McConnell is really a tough nut. But it’s real[sic] simple. We went up, the members were going to close down the government on New Year’s Day, I went up, I got him and I said, ‘OK, we’ll make a deal. You raise taxes $650 billion on the top 1%, you guys, and we’ll keep the tax cut under $250,000.’

He will be friends with anyone to raise taxes.

Joe Biden’s Career Was Made by the Democrat Dixiecrat Racists

Biden related one bizarre story on the campaign trail with Doug Jones:

In October 2017, Biden talked wistfully about the old Dixiecrats who helped his career, Eastland being one. He recounted a conversation he had with Eastland.

“Son, what’s the matt’uh?” Eastland asked a visibly dejected Biden in 1978.

Biden, a member of the prestigious Senate Judiciary Committee that Eastland chaired, explained that he faced tough re-election odds in November, and feared he might lose his seat.

“What ole Jim Eastland can do for you in Del’uh’wah?” offered Eastland, whose history of explicit white-supremacist rhetoric included warnings years earlier that integration would lead to “mongrelization” and a lowering of educational standards.

“Well, some places you can help, Mr. Chairman, and some places you’d hurt,” Biden replied, knowing Eastland’s endorsement would, if anything, cost him votes in the more liberal northeast.

“Well, I’ll come to Del’uh’wah and campaign for you or agin’ you, whichever will help the most,” the man known back home as “Big Jim” replied knowingly.

“I promise.”

Joe BiteMe then went on to win by 17 percentage points.

The Democrat Segregationist Bigots That Joe Now Praises

Eastland, who died in 1986 aged 81, said many times that he thought black people belonged to “an inferior race.” When later asked if he would change anything in his political career, he said that he “voted my convictions on everything.”

Herman Talmadge, son of Eugene, the most racist governor that state ever had, was a proud white supremacist.

A 1956 profile of Georgia Senator Herman Talmadge called him “an advocate of ‘White Supremacy’” and noted that “he makes no bones about this.” Talmadge and his southern white colleagues did not shy away from racist language.

For example, at the 1948 breakaway States’ Rights Democrats (aka Dixiecrats) convention, South Carolina’s Strom Thurmond claimed, “There’s[sic] not enough troops in the army, to force the southern people to break down segregation and admit the nigger race into our theaters, into our swimming pools, into our homes, and into our churches.”

Thurmond filibustered the 1957 Civil Rights Act.

BUT, BUT THEY WERE OH SO CIVIL. Ask a Black person if they think they were civil.