Sleepy Joe has advice for concerned voters, “don’t vote for me”

By
S.Noble
-
0

Democratic presidential front-runner Joe Biden responded to concerns from voters about his age during a brief press gathering on Saturday in New Hampshire.

“I say if they’re concerned, don’t vote for me,” Biden, 76, said to reporters, according to The Washington Examiner.

This is how it went down:

Q: Every other voter I talk to at your event says they’re concerned about your age….What do you say to those folks?

Biden: “I say if they’re concerned, don’t vote for me.”

Q: They’re wondering if you’ve lost a step?

Biden: “What do you think?”

Biden also said in Keane, New Hampshire, that he loves this place. “What’s not to like about Vermont in terms of the beauty of it.”

Uncle Joe also says your healthcare premiums will go up under his healthcare plan. How enticing!

Yesterday, he said he is offering no quality healthcare.

He also doesn’t have a middle ground on climate change.