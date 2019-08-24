Sleepy Joe has advice for concerned voters, “don’t vote for me”

Democratic presidential front-runner Joe Biden responded to concerns from voters about his age during a brief press gathering on Saturday in New Hampshire.

“I say if they’re concerned, don’t vote for me,” Biden, 76, said to reporters, according to The Washington Examiner.

This is how it went down:

Q: Every other voter I talk to at your event says they’re concerned about your age….What do you say to those folks?

Biden: “I say if they’re concerned, don’t vote for me.”

Q: They’re wondering if you’ve lost a step?

Biden: “What do you think?”

Biden also said in Keane, New Hampshire, that he loves this place. “What’s not to like about Vermont in terms of the beauty of it.”

Joe Biden in Keene, New Hampshire: “I’ve been here a number of times…I love this place. Look, what’s not to like about Vermont in terms of the beauty of it?” pic.twitter.com/YZBP4ybQ3z — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) August 24, 2019

Uncle Joe also says your healthcare premiums will go up under his healthcare plan. How enticing!

Biden: “for folks in the working class…they will in fact will increase their premiums”https://t.co/X1stHZt7C2 pic.twitter.com/0FE4xxUQNb — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) August 23, 2019

Yesterday, he said he is offering no quality healthcare.

Joe Biden just admitted his government-run healthcare would not be “quality.” Yikes! pic.twitter.com/KublyxZBth — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) August 23, 2019

He also doesn’t have a middle ground on climate change.

Joe Biden gets heckled by a protester over climate policy, says he doesn’t “have a middle ground” on climate policy pic.twitter.com/Zv3KBjaURE — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) August 24, 2019