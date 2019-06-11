Sleepy Joe Rips Off Avenatti’s Slogan & Other Dopey Things

Sleepy Joe is reversing himself on key policy issues just to win the primary. He went full-bore on climate change, after signaling his policy would be “middle ground.” Then he did a 180 on the Hyde Amendment. So-called good Catholic Biden stood by Hyde for decades. He flip-flopped three times in fact and did so immediately after he got off the phone with looney actress Alyssa Milano. Imagine him dealing with the Mullahs or President Xi?

Today he did a switcheroo on China. He has campaigned on the claim that President Trump is trying to frighten people by saying China is a threat. He said the opposite today, “We are in a competition with China. We need to get tough with China. They are a serious challenge to us and in some areas a real threat.”

Biden on May 1: “China is going to eat our lunch? Come on, man…They’re not competition for us.” Biden today: “We are in a competition with China.

We need to get tough with China. They are a serious challenge to us, and in some areas a real threat.” https://t.co/f2C64dAjFZ — Zach Basu (@zacharybasu) June 11, 2019

Sleepy, creepy Joe, not the sharpest tack in the box, called the President an “existential threat.” Is that like a nuclear bomb?

He also stole creepy porn lawyer Michael Avenatti’s campaign slogan.

It was a typical Biden stump speech. He’s a gaffe a minute and will probably blow this latest attempt to run for President.

PRESIDENT TRUMP TOOK SLEEPY JOE ON TODAY

For his part, Donald Trump ripped Biden today on his way to Iowa. He stopped to talk with reporters and called Biden a “dummy” who was “taken off the trash heap” by Obama.

“[He’s] a loser, Joe never got more than 1%, except Obama took him off the trash heap and now it looks like he’s failing, it looks like his friends from the Left are going to overtake him pretty soon.”

“His whole campaign is to hit Trump … when a man has to mention my name 76 times in his speech, that means he’s in trouble,” Trump continued. “He looks different than he used to, he acts differently than he used to, he’s even slower than he used to be.”

“I’d rather run against Biden than anybody, he’s the weakest mentally,” Trump added. “I like running against people who are weak mentally. I think Joe is the weakest up here. The other ones have much more energy. I don’t agree with their policies, but I think Joe is a man — I call him 1% Joe because until Obama came along he didn’t do very well.”

“Joe Biden thought that China was not a competitor of ours. Joe Biden is a dummy,” Trump said. ”

@realDonaldTrump on Joe Biden: “When a man has to mention my name 75 times during a speech, I guess I should be complimented.” pic.twitter.com/FgN0H7dUC6 — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) June 11, 2019