Sleepy Joe says he “will not be as polite” Tuesday to Harris & the others

Former Vice President Joe Biden on Wednesday pledged not “to be as polite” at the upcoming Democratic debates. All week long, Kamala Harris and Cory Booker have attacked Joe during interviews. They’re gunning for him.

Speaking at a fundraiser in Detroit, Biden said “I’m not going to be as polite this time,” according to The Detroit News.

No one will is worried, Joe and no one thought you were polite — just befuddled. Sleepy Joe is only slightly more aware of his surroundings than Robert Mueller.

“Because this is the same person who asked me to come to California and nominate her in her convention,” he added, referring to Harris.

That shows how inept she is.

Biden said Wednesday he “was probably overly polite in the way I did respond to an attack” in the first debate when Harris lambasted his record on busing.

In a pre-recorded interview with the Tom Joyner Morning Show that aired Thursday, Biden said of Harris: “I thought we were friends. I hope we still will be.”

It will be interesting to see if he is able to bring it to Harris, but we doubt it. Harris isn’t quaking in her boots, he’s easy pickings.

Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.), another buffoonish 2020 candidate, called the former vice president an “architect of mass incarceration.” He was referring to a 1994 crime bill that Biden helped pass, which turned out to have gone too far.

“If they want to argue about the past, I can do that,” Biden said at the fundraiser. “I got a past I’m proud of. They got a past that’s not quite so good.”

He’s right about their past.

Prepare for an angrier, impolite, creepy, sleepy Joe on Tuesday when he goes up against Harris who got him last time over segregation and busing.

Joe the Gaffemaster:

