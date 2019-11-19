Sleepy Joe Sold Down the River for Impeachment Hearings

Ukraine has been dumping documents while we are all not watching the impeachment hearings. The documents are real, not gossip, or meaningless propaganda. The New York Times uploaded the documents and prosecutors have these documents.

Leaked documents from the Ukrainian General Prosecutor’s office indicate complex money transfers from foreign sources into the control of a “slush fund” owned and operated by Devon Archer, John Kerry Senior, John Kerry Junior, Heinz Jr, and Hunter Biden.

Nancy’s folly has brought out corruption by the Bidens and John Kerry while they were in power. Joe Biden and John Kerry facilitated bribes for their sons. Perhaps it’s family money.

The impeachment has sold Sleepy Joe and others, possibly even Nancy’s son Paul, down the river.

The useless gossip hearings will at some point be overshadowed by a number of things, but most notably potential corruption by Biden and Kerry.

BOMBSHELL: Leaked documents from the Ukrainian General Prosecutor’s office indicate complex money transfers from foreign sources into the control of a “slush fund” owned and operated by Devon Archer, John Kerry Senior, John Kerry Junior, Heinz Jr, and Hunter Biden. — Michael Coudrey (@MichaelCoudrey) November 14, 2019

Rosemont Seneca Bohai LLC is owned and operated by Devon Archer, the Kerry Family including John Kerry Senior, John Kerry Junior, Heinz Jr and Hunter Biden. All of whom are also listed as partners in the Rosemont Seneca Fund and other affiliated Rosemont Seneca companies. — Michael Coudrey (@MichaelCoudrey) November 14, 2019

This describes the money transfer of $14,655,982 and $366,015 EUR from “Wirelogic Technology AS”, and $1,964,375 from “Digitex Organization LLP”. Further, part of the sums described above were transferred to Alan Apter, Alexander Kwasniewski, Devon Archer and Hunter Biden. — Michael Coudrey (@MichaelCoudrey) November 14, 2019

Leaked transaction and bank records indicate an influx of large payments from Ukrainian energy company Burisma Holdings Limited to Rosemont Seneca Bohai LLC, in what appears to be monthly payments of $83,333.33. pic.twitter.com/BZXi61NnOO — Michael Coudrey (@MichaelCoudrey) November 14, 2019

Why was a foreign company, that was being investigated by the Ukrainian General Prosecutor’s office for corruption, suddenly retain & solicit high profile US persons affiliated with government and pay them such large sums of money? This is exactly why:https://t.co/g4vSzgRrga — Michael Coudrey (@MichaelCoudrey) November 14, 2019

For further review, here are Rosemont Seneca Bohai bank records, listing dozens of payments from Burisma.https://t.co/7W51Zv8gzs — Michael Coudrey (@MichaelCoudrey) November 14, 2019

In conclusion, it is to the best of my knowledge determined a corrupt foreign gas company solicited high profile US persons affiliated with government to illegally influence official US Foreign Policy, & pressure the Ukrainian government to shut down its corruption investigation. — Michael Coudrey (@MichaelCoudrey) November 14, 2019

Nancy’s son too!

BREAKING: Nancy Pelosi’s son, Paul Pelosi Jr. (who went to Ukraine in 2017) was a board member of Viscoil & executive at its related company NRGLab, which DID ENERGY Business in UKRAINE! Nancy Pelosi is now also implicated in the Ukraine scandal. pic.twitter.com/qbvMvvpFMh — Michael Coudrey (@MichaelCoudrey) October 4, 2019

There are more connections on this link.

DEMOCRATS’ OWN WITNESS SAID OBAMA’S STATE DEPT WANTED TO PARTNER WITH CORRUPT BURISMA

George Kent, the former charge d’affair at the Kiev embassy, said in testimony released Thursday that the State Department’s main foreign aid agency, known as USAID, planned to co-sponsor a clean energy project with Burisma Holdings, the Ukrainian gas firm that employed Hunter Biden as a board member.

The State Department was going to partner with the firm paying off Hunter Biden.

Kent stopped it in mid-2016 to stop USAID’s joint project with Burisma because American officials believed the corruption allegations against the gas firm raised concern.

Putting a vice president’s son and a secretary of state’s stepson on your payroll instantly improves one’s reputation.

They are the quid pro quo extortionist and bribery whores, not Trump.