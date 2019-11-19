Sleepy Joe Sold Down the River for Impeachment Hearings

Ukraine has been dumping documents while we are all not watching the impeachment hearings. The documents are real, not gossip, or meaningless propaganda. The New York Times uploaded the documents and prosecutors have these documents.

Leaked documents from the Ukrainian General Prosecutor’s office indicate complex money transfers from foreign sources into the control of a “slush fund” owned and operated by Devon Archer, John Kerry Senior, John Kerry Junior, Heinz Jr, and Hunter Biden.

Nancy’s folly has brought out corruption by the Bidens and John Kerry while they were in power. Joe Biden and John Kerry facilitated bribes for their sons. Perhaps it’s family money.

The impeachment has sold Sleepy Joe and others, possibly even Nancy’s son Paul, down the river.

The useless gossip hearings will at some point be overshadowed by a number of things, but most notably potential corruption by Biden and Kerry.

READ THE BOMBSHELL TWEETS

Nancy’s son too!

There are more connections on this link.

DEMOCRATS’ OWN WITNESS SAID OBAMA’S STATE DEPT WANTED TO PARTNER WITH CORRUPT BURISMA

George Kent, the former charge d’affair at the Kiev embassy, said in testimony released Thursday that the State Department’s main foreign aid agency, known as USAID, planned to co-sponsor a clean energy project with Burisma Holdings, the Ukrainian gas firm that employed Hunter Biden as a board member.

The State Department was going to partner with the firm paying off Hunter Biden.

Kent stopped it in mid-2016 to stop USAID’s joint project with Burisma because American officials believed the corruption allegations against the gas firm raised concern.

Putting a vice president’s son and a secretary of state’s stepson on your payroll instantly improves one’s reputation.

They are the quid pro quo extortionist and bribery whores, not Trump.

