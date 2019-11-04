Sleepy Joe Tries to Give the President a Nickname

By
M. Dowling
-
0

Joe Biden tried to give President Trump a nickname, only he can’t count to January 20, 2025! In any case, the next inauguration in January 2021. He can’t add, and he can’t come up with nicknames.

The responses were almost all negative.

If you hadn’t spotted this next clip, we are happy to share and let people know that creepy Joe is back.

PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...