Sleepy Joe’s Latino voter website is now a parody account for Trump’s campaign

Trump’s campaign bought Biden’s Latino voter web address after Biden’s campaign forgot to do it despite the fact that they announced the campaign. Trump’s campaign left a funny message on the site.

ABC news go reports the former vice president’s campaign announced a Latino voter outreach program on Wednesday. Biden, who spent the day campaigning across Pennsylvania and Iowa, announced the upcoming “Todos Con Biden,” a “national network of Latino supporters” working to help elect the former vice president earlier on Wednesday.

Unfortunately for them, they didn’t buy the address, ‘Todos Con Biden’ before they announced the campaign.

If you went to the page, you might have found the following in English and Spanish: “Oops, Joe forgot about Latinos.” It also links out to the president’s own Latino outreach coalition “Latinos for Trump.” The Trump campaign is posting unflattering counter-messaging, according to the report.

They keep updating the message. This is the latest:

“The Biden campaign continues to be inept with a deeply flawed candidate,” Deputy Communications Director Erin Perrine told ABC News. “Latinos are thriving under President Trump and now thanks to the Biden camp, people can find out more about that success at www.todosconbiden.com.”