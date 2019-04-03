Slimy Swamp Creature Jerrold Nadler Then & Now

The Democratic House has voted along party lines to subpoena every word of the Mueller report, including background material, grand jury data, and even that information that involved people in no way guilty of a crime.

Democrats demand the Attorney General of the United States, Bill Barr, release the information in the next few days or he will issue the subpoena. The problem is it is against the law, and Nadler knows it since he discussed it in 1998.

Watch Jerrold Nadler in the 1998 clip below discussing the Starr report [regarding the impeachment of Bill Clinton] with Charlie Rose. He clearly states here that some material cannot be released, citing the law he abided by at the time. The grand jury material cannot be released and it’s unfair to involve innocent people, according to the 1998 Nadler.

“It’s grand jury material. It represents statements which may or may not be true by various witnesses,” Nadler said. “Salacious material. All kinds of material that it would be unfair to release.”

THAT WAS THEN, THIS IS NOW

In a New York Times op-ed Monday, Nadler wrote: “We — the members of the Judiciary Committee, the House of Representatives, and the entire American public — are still waiting to see that report… We have an obligation to read the full report, and the Department of Justice has an obligation to provide it, in its entirety, without delay.”

Nadler is dishonest when he says the committee alone will see it. The report will be cherry-picked for selective leaking.

Is there a court that will honor this? Who knows these days.