Smashing windows, screaming, Louisville crowds grow bigger & louder (live video)

The Black Lives Matter, Antifa, and other rabble-rousers didn’t get the justice they wanted in the death of Breonna Taylor. The Taylor family did receive $12 million in a settlement with the city. But the mob wants the officers in prison.

Breonna Taylor’s death was a tragic accident. The police knocked and called out but no one answered. When they opened the door, the three officers involved, one a detective, were faced with Walker in a firing stance. Walker fired and shot one officer, Officer Mattingly. The three officers opened fire.

Walker said he didn’t know they were officers.

Officers Mattingly and Cosgrove were fully exonerated and justified in returning fire according to the Kentucky Attorney General, Daniel Cameron. It was self-defense.

On the other hand, former detective Hankinson was charged with three counts of wanton endangerment for three stray bullets that accidentally went through the apartment next door. He emptied his gun.

The mob demanded murder charges for all three. None of the charges point to responsibility for Breonna Taylor’s death.

The mob will exploit this situation and they will prove to everyone that they are thugs.

OFFICER MATTINGLY

Officer Mattingly wrote a passionate letter calling for de-escalation. He called these radicals ‘thugs’ and the left was outraged. This afternoon and tonight, the mob will prove the officer right.

He wrote to his beleaguered colleagues in the police department: “You DO NOT DESERVE to be in this position,” the letter continued. “The position that allows thugs to get in your face and yell, curse, and degrade you. Throw bricks, bottles, and urine on you and expect you to do nothing. It goes against EVERYTHING we were all taught in the academy. The position that if you make a mistake during one of the most stressful times of your career, the department and FBI (who aren’t cops and would piss their pants if they had to hold the line) go after you for civil rights violations. Your civil rights mean nothing, but the criminal has total autonomy.”

That has already begun, with ‘protesters’ ganging up on police cars, smashing windows, damaging restaurants, and screaming while blocking roads.

THE THUGS ARE OUT

Live video:

Riot shields were delivered to the allegedly grassroots mob – who pays for this? The people in the community are driven by white liberal organizers for the most part.

More of the Uhaul riot shield transport. May be more efficient than the Black Lives Matter Snack Van, higher capacity & fewer windows at risk of being smashed #Louisville #BlackLivesMatter pic.twitter.com/3RX8PNDy1b — Brendan Gutenschwager (@BGOnTheScene) September 23, 2020

Y’ALL ARE GONNA F—ING DIE

One person shouted at Louisville police, “All y’all get ready to fucking die!” pic.twitter.com/dTHVDeKjCT — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) September 23, 2020

They want to burn it all down:

As the BLM crowd chanted, “If we didn’t get it, burn it down!” they have marched outside the barricaded zone in Louisville and have shut down traffic in an intersection. pic.twitter.com/cIUtveA7xV — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) September 23, 2020

SMASHING WINDOWS HAS BEGUN

A mob of Louisville Black Lives Matter thugs surrounded a man who was attempting to defend his business. As he pleaded with them not to attack his business, they began smashing out his windows on Wednesday afternoon.

Protesters surround a man trying to defend his business, and begin smashing the windows #Louisville #BreonnaTaylor #LouisvilleProtests pic.twitter.com/ZeMAuccr4e — Brendan Gutenschwager (@BGOnTheScene) September 23, 2020

Protesters storm a restaurant and begin throwing tables and chairs on the outdoor patio #Louisville #LouisvilleProtest #BreonnaTaylor pic.twitter.com/yYukW8b3FG — Brendan Gutenschwager (@BGOnTheScene) September 23, 2020

THE MOB’S GETTING BIGGER AND LOUDER

THEY’RE GETTING UNRULY

Another speaker announcement from the LMPD declaring the demonstration an unlawful assembly #Louisville #LouisvilleProtest #BreonnaTaylor pic.twitter.com/ev19d2i2EJ — Brendan Gutenschwager (@BGOnTheScene) September 23, 2020

A man in an electric wheelchair protests in front of the police line #Louisville #LouisvilleProtest #BreonnaTaylor pic.twitter.com/aWJDBkbl1L — Brendan Gutenschwager (@BGOnTheScene) September 23, 2020

MASSIVE

Massive crowd on the move now through the neighborhoods of east Louisville #Louisville #BreonnaTaylor pic.twitter.com/sKUV0WBOf2 — Brendan Gutenschwager (@BGOnTheScene) September 23, 2020

Protesters have organized a full front line now as they move through the streets #Louisville #BreonnaTaylor pic.twitter.com/WHmiwVM2DU — Brendan Gutenschwager (@BGOnTheScene) September 23, 2020

SEGREGATION

“No one is to cross in front of the Black women” Protesters have grouped the front lines by race and gender, with a line of Black women, followed by a line of Black men, followed by everyone else #Louisville #BLM #BlackLivesMatter pic.twitter.com/rdWsxBFWFm — Brendan Gutenschwager (@BGOnTheScene) September 23, 2020

HARASSING THE POLICE

Protesters are yelling at LMPD officers in their squad cars as they march through the streets #Louisville #BreonnaTaylor pic.twitter.com/4RKoAjAT3b — Brendan Gutenschwager (@BGOnTheScene) September 23, 2020