Smear-Kavanaugh Book by NY Times Reporters’ Is an “Epic Bomb”

Even liberals didn’t like the new anti-Kavanaugh book by New York Times reporters Robin Pogrebin and Kate Kelly, titled, “The Education of Brett Kavanaugh: An Investigation.” It’s literally not paying for the paper it’s printed on. The authors and the NY Times were hoisted on their own petard.

It’s described as ‘one of the most epic bombs in political publishing,’ Possibly because the lies and smears in the book became known before it hit the stands. Usually, readers are not that fortunate and waste their money on the price of the book before discovering it’s an “epic bomb.”

In the book, the authors claimed they’d uncovered a yet-unreported incident of sexual misconduct by Kavanaugh. The problem is the alleged victim, who wisely refused to be interviewed for the book, didn’t remember the incident taking place.

What a discovery! They uncovered gossip the ‘victim’ didn’t remember happening.

The blockbuster bomb is hovering pat #8,000 on the Amazon best-seller rankings and never made the New York Times bestseller list.

“Expected to sell at least 10,000-12,000 in the first two weeks and propel ‘The Education of Brett Kavanaugh: An Investigation’ onto the newspaper’s bestseller hardcover list, it has sold about a third of that in the first two weeks,” the Washington Examiner reported.

“A publishing source provided the latest BookScan numbers, which can account for about 80% of sales. That number is 3,120.”

Who are these silly 3,120 people who wasted their money?

“If you add in ebooks — they may have sold a total of 4,000,” the Examiner’s source said. “That’s one of the most epic bombs in political publishing over the past decade.”

As of October 6, the book was No. 8,503 and going down on Amazon’s best-seller rankings. According to sales rank express, they started out at No. 4,355.

There was a lot of hoopla before the book came out that did not match the content.

Pogrebin and Kelly can go down as conspiracy authors with this book.

WHY THEY BOMBED

There Was No Victim

After finding a purported victim who remembered nothing and claiming they found something, they insulted the ‘victim,’ suggesting she didn’t remember because she was drunk.

In the rollout of the book, the Times authors failed to mention the so-called victim didn’t remember a thing and wouldn’t talk with them.

In the Sept. 14 piece, the writers said that they had “uncovered a previously unreported story about Mr. Kavanaugh in his freshman year” in which “[a] classmate, Max Stier, saw Mr. Kavanaugh with his pants down at a different drunken dorm party, where friends pushed his penis into the hand of a female student.”

“Mr. Stier, who runs a nonprofit organization in Washington, notified senators and the F.B.I. about this account, but the F.B.I. did not investigate and Mr. Stier has declined to discuss it publicly.”

Except there is no victim so why was this fact left out?

The authors blamed the editors at the Times for the omission but the Times editors remained silent.

Plot thickens.

Robin Pogrebin and Kate Kelly claim that the qualifier about the other alleged Kavanaugh accuser not remembering an incident at Yale was included in the initial NYT draft but removed. pic.twitter.com/p9wUTnFyM1 — Chuck Ross (@ChuckRossDC) September 17, 2019

They Back-Burnered and Then Demeaned The Woman Who Didn’t Go Along with the Narrative

Another problem in the book was their mention of Leland Keyser disavowing her friend Christine Blasey Ford’s suspect allegations against Justice Kavanaugh. The authors put her interview at the very end of the book and later demonized her for being a recovering addict.

Didn’t Own Up

Pogrebin also tweeted offensively which got her in trouble with both left and right. What made this particularly damaging is Robin Pogrebin didn’t own up to it for days until it was finally pulled from her by the jaws of persistence.

She then went ahead and blamed Fox News for twisting the truth of her transgressions. Pogrebin retweeted a VOX story claiming Fox twisted the facts of the story, which they did not.

There were no twisted facts, just facts.

The ‘harmless fun’ phrase in the New York Times Kavanaugh tweet echoed phrasing in the Pogrebin-Kelly book: pic.twitter.com/rR7GsCIXGZ — Byron York (@ByronYork) September 17, 2019

Lied About Witnesses to the Deborah Ramirez Claim

The authors also lied about the witnesses to the Deborah Ramirez accusation, who they said remained ‘mum’ but actually did speak. They said they didn’t remember the incident at all and one said he didn’t think Brett would do that.

With all the hateful messages against Justice Kavanaugh, you would think this book would be a real hit, but it isn’t.

Meanwhile, Justice on Trial by Mollie Hemingway and Carrie Severino, published by Regnery, has held at No. 1,415 on Amazon for months.

We await the New York Times to cover this!

In one last ditch effort to smear the Justice and save the book, they claimed Justice Kavanaugh asked them to lie. They said he agreed to meet with them if they lied about it. Once people lie as these two have, nothing they say after is really believable.