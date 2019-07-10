Smear Merchants Want ‘Racist’ Tucker Carlson ‘Fired’

Anti-Semitic Ilhan Omar smeared Tucker Carlson as a “racist fool” in a tweet because she didn’t like what he had to say on his show the night before. What he said was completely unrelated to race.

Omar has made it clear in speeches that she does not like America. She is anti-American and wants to transform us into a far-left nation. Omar is a Democratic Socialist. There is no ‘democrat’ in socialist and it’s nothing more than a bait-and-switch for communism.

Tucker rang the alarm bell based on her past comments.

“Omar is now at the age of only 36, one of the most powerful women in America,” Carlson said after an overview of her life story from living in a Kenyan refugee camp to moving to the U.S. as a child.

“Ilhan Omar has an awful lot to be grateful for, but she isn’t grateful, not at all,” he said. “After everything America has done for Omar and for her family, she hates this country more than ever.”

Carlson pointed to a recent story on Omar in The Washington Post, saying it showed that she was “enraged” by America as she did not accept the premise that America is a “bighearted country that saved her from a brutal war and oblique refugee camp.”

“Omar isn’t disappointed in America. She’s enraged by it,” Carlson said. “That should worry you, and not just because Omar is a sitting member of Congress. Ilhan Omar is living proof that the way we practice immigration has become dangerous to this country.”

He continued saying the immigration system is allowing people who hate us to enter. It didn’t work for the Romans and it won’t work for us. The current immigration system is “undermining” the United States.

Not gonna lie, it’s kinda fun watching a racist fool like this weeping about my presence in Congress 🤣🤣 No lies will stamp out my love for this country or my resolve to make our union more perfect. They will just have to get used to calling me Congresswoman! https://t.co/nRS13yWivK — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) July 10, 2019

She is not alone. The communist allies are out to destroy Tucker for speaking truth as he sees it.

These are not critiques of @IlhanMN’s ideas or politics. It’s anti-Muslim & anti-immigrant hate speech, pure and simple.@FoxNews needs to fire @TuckerCarlson & advertisers must stop funding this bigotry ASAPhttps://t.co/JlRLGYxsLN https://t.co/LxZWT0OrKs pic.twitter.com/zBO0R32vbU — Muslim Advocates (@MuslimAdvocates) July 10, 2019

The anti-Muslim rant against @IlhanMN by @TuckerCarlson was not based in any policy or substance: it was just hate-speech. @FoxNews should #FireTuckerCarlson & advertisers should drop him. https://t.co/Otn6AddYXN pic.twitter.com/EX3ztjxO3Z — Muslim Advocates (@MuslimAdvocates) July 10, 2019

The evil Brock-Soros smear machine headlined an article, Carlson launches racist attack on Rep. Ilhan Omar. They appear to have a problem with Tucker saying, “Maybe we are importing people from places whose values are simply antithetical to ours … No country can import large numbers of people who hate it and expect to survive.”

It’s not racist, to tell the truth.

CNN also stood up for the evil Ms. Omar. The President retweeted Levin’s tweet:

Once again, CNN comes to the defense of rabid anti-Semite Ilhan Omar https://t.co/XNuN4HC4vj — Mark R. Levin (@marklevinshow) July 10, 2019