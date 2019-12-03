Smirking Omar compares President Trump to Al Capone

Rep. Ilhan Omar is MSNBC’s expert on Donald Trump. In truth, she is an expert on nothing and their elevating of her status is only because she’s useful. There is no low to which she will not sink. Her latest is to compare the President to a mob boss and agree she thinks of him as Al Capone.

In a Monday appearance on MSNBC, host Ari Melber asked Omar for her “current thinking” on the impeachment of Trump. He wanted to know if she wants to take a narrow or broad approach [in the partisan campaign to overturn the election].

Among the many allegations, Melber stated, are “bigotry and racism.”

Omar was clear the intention all along was “when” to impeach Donald Trump, not “if.” It has always been an impeachment in search of a crime.

“Right now, I think it is really important for us to have it be narrowed, because this is a very concise case, regardless of the shenanigans that the Republicans are engaged in at the moment,” Omar said. “The public can clearly understand where the violations are and can follow this case.”

The networks and the Socialist Democrat Party are one. It’s hard to determine who drives the narrative since they are so united.

Omar said that Ukraine “is a clear example of how this lawless president has taken advantage of the public trust, has violated his oath of office, and why it’s important for us to impeach him so that we can restore the integrity and the honesty and the trust of the presidency.”

MSNBC HOST JOINS IN THE FUN

“To make sure I’m hearing you right on that, you would say on, say, the bigotry that you discussed before, the Mueller stuff, you’d say leave that out?” Melber asked somewhat surprised.

‘Trump/impeachment Expert’ Omar, the woman who probably married her brother for immigration purposes, said, “I think there are other opportunities, but right now we have a clear case, and I believe that we should follow this one,” she replied. “You know, I’ve used examples where you’ve had mob bosses who have committed atrocity after atrocity, and have violated our criminal codes of conduct, and we got them on one narrow case. But they get to serve time.”

Melber said, “Congresswoman, it sounds like you are artfully making a comparison on the legal precedent to this president and Al Capone?”

Artfully???

“Yes,” the anti-Semitic Omar said with a smirk.

Watch:

IN CASE ANYONE THINKS THIS IS ABOUT UKRAINE

As Mollie Hemingway of the Federalist reminded us today on Twitter, this has nothing to do with Ukraine.

Hemingway overheard Jerrold Nadler, the chair of the House Judiciary Committee, on a train discussing how to impeach the President back in November 2018.

He was discussing how to impeach both the President and Justice Kavanaugh, explaining that the Democrats were “all in.”

One person the partisan hack spoke with said they should go about “it quietly”. Nadler said they can’t because word gets out that the FBI and the committee are reaching out to witnesses.

Hemingway exposed Nadler’s plan to use the power of his office to damage Trump with feigned “accountability” investigations in November 2018. Nadler called her a liar on national television.

The Federalist editor exposed him as the real liar by March of this year.

“On November 7, 2018, I sat across from Rep. Jerry Nadler on the Amtrak as he discussed big impeachment plans, which he planned to present not as impeachment but as holding Trump “accountable.” Media know and support this,” she wrote on Twitter.

“Media will help Schiff and Dems seamlessly transition from 2 years of Russia collusion allegations to other investigations, because media is just as complicit in Russia hoax as Democrats and so they need the transition just as much as Schiff/Dems do.”

She wrote in March of this year, “I mentioned tonight on Special Report that Nadler called me a liar (on national TV!) when I detailed in November his plans to use his power to go after POTUS through “accountability” investigations. (I was listening on Amtrak) As his actions this week show, I was not lying.”