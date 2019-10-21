Smoking Gun Proof Hillary Lied Under Oath About Arms Shipments

On Monday Judicial Watch founder Tom Fitton stated that he now has smoking gun documents that show Obama and Clinton were aware arms were going to Syria through Benghazi. They were also warned about the rise of ISIS. If you will remember, Hillary insisted on deposing Gaddafi and destroying Libya.

Benghazi was a base for illegal arms running to Syria from Libya. Hillary Clinton lied about knowledge of the arms shipments under oath, which is a crime.

Fitton believes this may be why General Flynn was so desperately targeted by the Obama Deep State.

Rand Paul alerted Americans about this in 2015 and 2016.

Where is the rest of Congress on this? Why did Rand Paul fight alone? Remember when they ridiculed Rand Paul for simply asking the question?

Hillary responded to his question as if she was dumbfounded. She answered, “Turkey?” She told him to redirect the question to the agency that ran the annex.

Assange said at the time that there are emails that tie Hillary to knowing about the weapons that went through Libya.

Paul said, “There have been many, many first-hand accounts, The New York Times, London Times, Washington Times have all reported on this… I find it hard to believe that Hillary Clinton, who all the news report have said she was the biggest advocate for arming the Islamic rebels in Syria, many of them turned out to be not only enemies of ours, some of them also turned out to be enemies of Israel.”

She knew full well.