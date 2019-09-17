Smoking Gun Proof Ilhan Married Her Brother, Imam Reports

Imam Tawhidi, who follows Rep. Ilhan Omar, if that’s her name, has put up a tweet she deleted that looks like proof she is not Ilhan Omar, but rather, Ilhan Nur Said. If true, it means she married her brother Ahmed Nur Said as suspected.

It seems she deleted a tweet from 2013 which shows her referencing her father aabo Nur, father to Ahmed, her brother.

Imam Tawhidi provides links to the archived version.

‘Bint’ means ‘daughter of’. That’s usually not included in the official legal documents. What’s written is: Ilhan Nur Said. But spoken as: Ilhan Bint Nur Said. ‘Bint’ is an ARABIC word. Somalis don’t use ‘bint’. If her dad is Nur Said, as she says. Then she is: Ilhan Nur Said. — Imam of Peace (@Imamofpeace) September 17, 2019

Mohamad Tawhidi is a Muslim reformist and he’s critical of Omar, her blatant anti-Semitism, and her ties to Islamic extremism.

He began tweeting the evidence on Monday.

SUPPORTING EVIDENCE AND HEARSAY

For one thing, according to the Star Tribune, documents released during a probe into possible state campaign finance violations committed by Omar when she served in the Minnesota state House show that she’d been married to a man named Ahmed Nur Said Elmi for a short time.

“The accusation surfaced … as part of a recent investigation of state campaign finance violations stemming from her successful 2016 run for the Minnesota House,” the Tribune revealed in an investigative report this summer.

“Documents released in that probe showed that Omar filed federal taxes in 2014 and 2015 with her current husband, Ahmed Hirsi, while legally married to but separated from Ahmed Nur Said Elmi. Although she has legally corrected the discrepancy, she has declined to say anything about how or why it happened, fueling questions about the nature of her relationship with Elmi, a British national.”

Investigative journalist David Steinberg first exposed the alleged real name of Omar’s father back in July.

“Her father’s name before applying for asylum was Nur Said Elmi Mohamed,” he wrote. “Her sister Sahra Noor’s name before applying for asylum was Sahra Nur Said Elmi. Her three siblings who were granted asylum by the United Kingdom are Leila Nur Said Elmi, Mohamed Nur Said Elmi, and Ahmed Nur Said Elmi.”

“Ilhan and Ahmed married in 2009, presumably to benefit in some way from a fraudulent marriage. They did not divorce until 2017,” Steinberg’s report continued.

Steinberg also posted tweets of the seemingly real family.

In addition, a recent unconfirmed report quoted friends of her soon-to-be-ex-husband saying that she definitely married her brother and he’s not going to prison for her.

The Democrat MSM can’t keep ignoring this. We have to know what her name is and if she married her brother. Meanwhile, she’s an anti-Semitic witch tearing down the USA and trying to overturn our capitalistic form of government. She serves on the Foreign Relations Committee and gets confidential information about Israel. She hates Israel.

She is being protected by Democrats who aren’t the least bit interested in knowing the truth.