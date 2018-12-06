Smoking Gun Proof Might Damn James Comey, FBI & Possibly the DOJ

If what James Solomon of the Hill is saying is true, James Comey, the FBI, and possibly the DOJ corrupted the FISA court process to get Donald Trump. Some of the motives appear to be based on hate. If the information is accurate, the FISA court abuse is extremely serious. Don’t forget this is a secret court that is probably not even constitutional. It operates without oversight or accountability and the judges are partisans.

PROOF WAS FOUND IN A HIDDEN EMAIL CHAIN

A long email chain that included James Comey and key Russia probe investigators is a damning bit of evidence against the former FBI Director according to House Intelligence sources who spoke with John Solomon. It has only recently been obtained.

The documents are classified and House Intelligence Committee Chair Devin Nunes added this chain of emails to the other 12 documents he wants de-classified.

In early to mid-October of 2016, the emails show potential abuses of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA) that the majority of members of Congress have not been allowed to see as they investigate FISA abuse.

This point in October was BEFORE they obtained the FISA warrant to spy on Carter Page, a Trump campaign adviser.

THE SMOKING GUN

The FBI had concerns about the dossier but did not reveal them to the court

The communications show the FBI knew there were serious intelligence community concerns about the reliability of the main evidence used to support it, namely the Christopher Steele dossier.

The FBI has continually said they didn’t know this before they secured the warrant.

They knew about Steele talking with media confidentially

They also knew Steele, the former MI6 operative, was contacting news media reporters before the FISA warrant was secured.

The FBI has lied and said they fired him once they knew and it was AFTER they obtained the warrant.

It is important to note that Steele was feeding the dossier information to Yahoo reporter Michael Isikoff who then published it. These stories were then used as corroborating information to get the warrant, creating circular intelligence without the FISA court judge knowing. The FBI repeatedly lied about it. It is a forbidden tactic in order to secure a FISA warrant.

COMEY IS PROMINENT IN THE CHAIN OF EMAILS

What is very important to know is Jim Comey was in the middle of all the emails. He will be questioned by the House intel committee behind closed doors on Friday.

The FBI and possibly DOJ has been lying all along. They hid for months from the public that Steele had been paid by Hillary’s DNC and campaign to get the dirt and they kept secret the hatred he harbored for Trump.

Having concerns about the dossier BEFORE seeking the warrant is a SERIOUS breach of FISA regulations. They have to certify to the FISA court that the evidence is VERIFIED. We know it still hasn’t been verified. They were to alert the judges to any flaws and never mentioned Hillary’s role or Steele’s hatred of tPresidentnet.

