Sne. Kennedy Reads from Porn Books in School Libraries

Illinois became the first state to “ban book bans” this summer, signing legislation preventing parents from protesting and removing books from school libraries. This is reportedly at the insistence of the LGBTQIA community.

Often, the books that are supposedly “banned” are just removed from libraries because they contain pornographic material that Democrats think is appropriate for kids.

Today, the Illinois secretary of state came to the US Senate to explain this anti-parent act and was faced with Senator John Kennedy from Louisiana, who decided to read from the super-graphic book “Gender Queer.”

Sen. John Kennedy reads passages from the pornographic books “Gender Queer” and “All Boys Aren’t Blue.” Illinois Sec. of State Alexi Giannoulias responds: “The words you spoke are disturbing, especially coming out of your mouth; it’s very disturbing.”

He’s defending these books.

Watch, you won’t believe it:

Related