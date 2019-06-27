Snoozefest! Pt 2 Candidates Fight for the Most Extreme Positions

Robert O’Rourke is still trying to convince everyone he’s Hispanic. He broke out into Spanish but Chief Warren will put him to shame when she starts speaking Cherokee.

Bill de Blasio has a black son and he warns him about the police.

#DemDebate pander update – SJW troll Bill DeBlasio goes there pic.twitter.com/hYGRE7NRxP — Michelle Malkin (@michellemalkin) June 27, 2019

I am so confused with this next one. Castro will make taxpayers pay for transgender men to abort their babies?

The Democratic primary debate so far: Klobuchar: “I’d kill babies” Some random governor: “I’ve passed laws to allow women to kill their babies” Warren: “I’d kill babies and give birth control” Castro: “I’d make taxpayers pay for transgender women to kill babies” 👌… — Emily Butler (@emilymbbutler) June 27, 2019

So a man who pretends to be a woman can get an abortion? I am still figuring this one out. Is this 1 big joke.#DemDebate — MR.RED (@WVBikes) June 27, 2019

All support the genocide of the unborn:

ZERO limits on abortion! Elizabeth Warren wants NO LIMITS… fully formed, fully viable babies can be terminated. SICK & GROTESQUE!pic.twitter.com/yQjnxVfnYQ — Kayleigh McEnany (@kayleighmcenany) June 27, 2019

Elizabeth Warren refused to rule out total gun confiscation. She refuses to say she’ll stand by the Constitution.

Democrat Elizabeth Warren refuses to answer whether she will have the government go door-to-door and confiscate semi-auto firearms from law-abiding Americans pic.twitter.com/2IJARshULi — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) June 27, 2019

Warren talks about banning weapons of war. By saying this she is saying she wants to ban every single semi-auto, including 9mm handguns because active duty carry those, too. #DemDebate — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) June 27, 2019

Fakeahontas has a great plan to abolish tens of thousands of jobs.

I really hope Warren gets to explain her proposal for banning, day one, any more leases on federal land for oil/gas drilling. Bye-bye Gulf of Mexico states. Bye-bye Alaska. Tens of thousands of jobs eviscerated. I don’t think most Americans know this plan. #DemDebate — Kimberley Strassel (@KimStrassel) June 27, 2019

A Democratic President = Less Freedom ⬇️#DemDebate#DemocraticDebatepic.twitter.com/Uqt3B5OHWl

— Students For Trump (@TrumpStudents) June 27, 2019

Mollie Hemingway of the Federalist is not impressed with Warren:

Elizabeth Warren says our republic is “a democracy.” Her answer is supposedly about fighting Mitch McConnell but I’ll be honest, she lost me. She’s saying the resistance needs to rage harder, I guess? — Mollie (@MZHemingway) June 27, 2019

This is the biggest threat, they say.

WATCH: The candidates weigh in on biggest geopolitical threat facing US. #DemDebate pic.twitter.com/jYi8KiRKQG — NBC News (@NBCNews) June 27, 2019

Trump is visiting the troops as the Democrats rage on. It just ended!