So-Called Journalist Picked Fights with Conservatives in the Rose Garden

A CNN ‘journalist’ picked a verbal fight with Sebastian Gorka and them challenged him to a physical fight in the Rose Garden.

Playboy Magazine White House reporter and CNN analyst Brian Karem didn’t like his seating at the Rose Garden news conference scheduled after the social media summit so he vociferously complained.

Some conservatives were seated and the arrogant Karem was left standing. That led him to harass some of the people in seats.

Someone said to Karem, “Don’t be sad, don’t be sad.”

“No I’m just standing around,” Karem replied. “This is a group of people that are eager for demonic possession.”

He motioned towards some conservatives. From a distance, Seb Gorka shouted, “And you’re a journalist, right?”

That’s when Karem challenged him to a fight.

After the #SocialMediaSummit @realDonaldTrump invited the conservative influencers to the Rose Garden for his press conf We got the nice seats & I guess “journalist” @BrianKarem was sad

He tried to pick a fight w/ @SebGorka & then thought better My $$$ was on Seb as I note pic.twitter.com/yXfJfOKaZT — Jim Hanson (@Uncle_Jimbo) July 11, 2019