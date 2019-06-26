So Cool! AG Barr Jokes About ‘Spying’ & Surprises a Few People

This is fun for a change! The Democrats tried to hang Attorney General Bill Barr when he used the word, “spying.” He’s not the vengeful type and tries to get along with everyone. He now treats the abuse he took good-naturedly His staff tried to surprise him with the NYPD Emerald Society pipe band, but he said, “I’m very proficient at, dare I say the word, ‘spying’… Listen to the rest.

Watch:

WATCH: Attorney General William Barr plays the bagpipes at a Justice Department event https://t.co/RfKeHkwMFs pic.twitter.com/08MT6Ijhez — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) June 26, 2019