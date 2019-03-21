So How’s That Donna Brazile on Fox News Thingy Going?

Polling showed that 96 percent of Fox News viewers are Republicans so what do they do? They put Paul RINO Ryan on their board and hire Donna Brazile to comment on their shows.
It’s hard to know what the thinking is behind all this.
Brazile wrote a conciliatory op-ed for the Right’s consumption prior to making her first appearance. Last night she was on Hannity and it was all so cozy.
She tried to make a lightning round into a dissertation. She called Hannity ‘boo’, so cute.
As far as her views are concerned, nothing is too far left for her. When it comes to abortion, she won’t tell any woman what to do with her body. As far as the Green New Deal, that bizarre piece of rubbish, she wants it discussed.
We know you want to know how people reacted. You can probably guess.
Why?
— Sister Patriot. (@mikshelb) March 20, 2019
Shawn are you going to give her the questions before hand?
— Jik447 (@Jik447Scott) March 20, 2019
Was this your idea or did @FoxNews make you do this interview? … click
— Inspiration Plus ⭐⭐⭐ (@4inspiration2) March 20, 2019
Ugh
— Ender Wiggin (@Sam_A_vito) March 20, 2019
Fox takes CNNs fired sloppy seconds.
— Not PC (@ksbyron) March 20, 2019
Pass
— Robert Jr. (@fstop107) March 20, 2019
Sean we don’t want to hear about her joining Fox. She’s not an asset. We are so disappointed you had her on. I chg the channel when she came on. I do the same when you have Geraldo on.
— Rose (@Rosemarrisa) March 20, 2019
WOW, you give a known liar and cheater, @donnabrazile the spotlight?!?
ZERO mention of Judge Jeanine, who btw, has been honest, truthful and respected by many of your viewers.
Who is your audience now? It damn sure isn’t who brought you guys to #1.
Again, just wow.
— Christie (@ChristieC733) March 20, 2019
Goodbye Sean. pic.twitter.com/l6pCiCSZiN
— KerryL ‘Shadow Banned’ ❌🇺🇸 (@kerrloud) March 20, 2019
With her saying Adam Schiff is an “Honorable“ man says all I need to know.
— Lori Hendry (@Lrihendry) March 20, 2019
@foxnewspolitics @FoxNews @glennbeck @BillOReilly @foxandfriends @newtgingrich @marklevinshow @RushLimbaughEIB @seanhannity @donnabrazile @drlauraprogram
Actions Require Consequences! pic.twitter.com/yuGGUkQTcf
— Susan Borget (@chiefzarina) March 21, 2019
I think the suits will tell Sean what to do, ruin his show, and then fire him for poor ratings.
It’s hard to disagree with the people commenting. For now, I will just mute her. They can’t make me listen to a liar and a cheat who is going to blather Democrat talking points. I’ve heard them all. They’re insane. I’m a constitutionalist and a traditional American, not a nut, and I know a nutty platform when I see it.
Just knowing that Brazile is a liar and political cheat is enough for me to know they want to slowly turn the coverage to a globalist/deep state point of view.
They think they’re in control not Q and the Patriots. I only watch Fox news in passing so I won’t be able to say if they subtly start changing. That’s up to their regular viewers to monitor and judge. Good luck with that now that its becoming more critical that the truth comes out. The more desperate the deep state gets the more outlandish Fox news should appear.
Who’s the next to go?
FAREWELL FOX!!!
This is Disgraceful – Did the Democrats plant her there – so she can keep the Democratic Agenda Going Strong??? – I’m Disgusted with Hannity and Fox.
She is a smiling face with down home semantics all around ‘BS’ , still a Socialist & Marxist, nothing will change that. I will either mute or cut off TV.