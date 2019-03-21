So How’s That Donna Brazile on Fox News Thingy Going?

Polling showed that 96 percent of Fox News viewers are Republicans so what do they do? They put Paul RINO Ryan on their board and hire Donna Brazile to comment on their shows.

It’s hard to know what the thinking is behind all this.

Brazile wrote a conciliatory op-ed for the Right’s consumption prior to making her first appearance. Last night she was on Hannity and it was all so cozy.

She tried to make a lightning round into a dissertation. She called Hannity ‘boo’, so cute.

As far as her views are concerned, nothing is too far left for her. When it comes to abortion, she won’t tell any woman what to do with her body. As far as the Green New Deal, that bizarre piece of rubbish, she wants it discussed.

We know you want to know how people reacted. You can probably guess.

Shawn are you going to give her the questions before hand? — Jik447 (@Jik447Scott) March 20, 2019

Was this your idea or did @FoxNews make you do this interview? … click — Inspiration Plus ⭐⭐⭐ (@4inspiration2) March 20, 2019

Ugh — Ender Wiggin (@Sam_A_vito) March 20, 2019

Fox takes CNNs fired sloppy seconds. — Not PC (@ksbyron) March 20, 2019

Pass — Robert Jr. (@fstop107) March 20, 2019

Sean we don’t want to hear about her joining Fox. She’s not an asset. We are so disappointed you had her on. I chg the channel when she came on. I do the same when you have Geraldo on. — Rose (@Rosemarrisa) March 20, 2019

WOW, you give a known liar and cheater, @donnabrazile the spotlight?!? ZERO mention of Judge Jeanine, who btw, has been honest, truthful and respected by many of your viewers. Who is your audience now? It damn sure isn’t who brought you guys to #1. Again, just wow. — Christie (@ChristieC733) March 20, 2019

With her saying Adam Schiff is an “Honorable“ man says all I need to know. — Lori Hendry (@Lrihendry) March 20, 2019

I think the suits will tell Sean what to do, ruin his show, and then fire him for poor ratings.

It’s hard to disagree with the people commenting. For now, I will just mute her. They can’t make me listen to a liar and a cheat who is going to blather Democrat talking points. I’ve heard them all. They’re insane. I’m a constitutionalist and a traditional American, not a nut, and I know a nutty platform when I see it.