So I begins! This is how they take your guns

The multi-prong attack on the Second Amendment that we face under this puppet government has begun.

THIS IS ONE WAY THEY TAKE OUR GUNS

They will do it surreptitiously. A little note in the Federal Register that no one notices from the dictator Joe Biden.

“Federal firearms licensees (FFLs) who are dealers and pawnbrokers in Arizona, California, New Mexico, and Texas, must report multiple sales or other disposition of two or more rifles with the following characteristics: (a) Semi-automatic, (b) caliber greater than .22, and (c) the ability to accept a detachable magazine.

They are singling out four states which would most likely make it unconstitutional if reviewed by a normal Supreme Court.

What do you think they are up to? Opinions wanted.

Both Joe Biden [Obama’s puppet) and Kamala Harris (the female Obama) have expressed a desire to ban semi-automatic guns, beginning with rifles. Biden plans to have Robert Francis O’Rourke, the fake Hispanic, take charge of gun confiscation eventually. The people pulling Biden’s and Harris’s strings are all anti-guns, or at least they are anti-gun ownership by the common man. Their opposition is, in at least part, ideological as they seek all power over Americans.

