Social distancing extended to April 30, possible 200,000 deaths

President Trump thinks we could reach our peak in two weeks. He’s hopeful. The federal guidelines will now recommend social distancing continue until April 30. Details will be rolled out on March 31st.

Dr. Fauci said the models are not definitive. Earlier, on CNN, he told Jake Tapper we’re going to have millions of cases, 100,000 to 200,000 deaths. Watch the video below.

While Dr. Fauci said models are good, they are only as good as the assumptions put into the model. The assumptions change from one country to another. For example, our population is 8 to 9 years younger than Italy’s and we see this illness affecting younger people.

Don’t get anxious about the model, Dr. Fauci said, we are pushing the social distancing until April 30th as the extreme.

We have more cases because we are doing far more testing, the President added.

Stock futures went down on the news of the extension of social distancing.

DR. FAUCI SAID HE EXPECTS 100,000 TO 200,000 DEATHS

Bloomberg announced that top U.S. infectious disease scientist Dr. Fauci said U.S. deaths could reach 200,000, but called it a moving target. New York’s fatalities neared 1,000, more than a third of the U.S. total at this time.

Earlier on CNN’s “State of the Union,” Fauci said that, based on what he’s seeing, the U.S. could experience between 100,000 and 200,000 deaths from COVID-19.

“We’re going to have millions of cases,” Fauci, the head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said, noting that projections are subject to change, given that the disease’s outbreak is “such a moving target.”

He added that it is the worst-case scenario and the truth might be somewhere in between.

The models have been wrong so far. Hopefully, that continues.

