Social Media Giants Appear to Coordinate an Attack on Infowars

By
S.Noble
-
3
Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and others have been removing pages, tweets, and videos posted by Infowars, an Alex Jones outlet.

Facebook, Google, YouTube, Apple, and Spotify all banned Infowars material and they did it at about the same time between Sunday and today.

Alex Jones thinks it’s a trial balloon to see how far they can go with censorship.

INFOWARS RESPONDS

Wikileaks asks if people can be purged for cultural transgressions. The social media powers say he’s engaging in hate speech. What do you think?

Is he too offensive for the First Amendment? Also, should private companies with the almighty’s power over the Internet be allowed to censor?

Consider what this twitter user wrote.

HE GAVE AN INTERVIEW TO INDEPENDENT FILMMAKER FORD FISCHER

Whatever your opinion of Alex Jones, keep in mind that once one person is banned, more will follow. Less controversial people will be in the chopping block.

It’s not only that, he social media giants did this all at the same time. Doesn’t that mean they are working in tandem?

If you want to know who else they ban, check out this amazing candidate in California. Hit the link.

FB Blocks Republican Candidate’s Campaign [Must-See] Video

THE SENTINEL IS A FREE SPEECH ADVOCATE!

3 COMMENTS

  2. How would this be different if it were in the “old days” and “mercenaries” came to a newspaper and “destroyed” all the equipment that printed the paper.

  6. There have been a number of members of Congress that have asked the Tech Giant representatives to ban Infowars. In similar fashion some Senators wrote the IRS to investigate Tea Party groups. Was this instigated by Democrats, and some Republicans, in Congress.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.