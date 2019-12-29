Social Media Racists Try to Make ‘White Settlement’ Victims Into Bigots

A lunatic burst into a church in White Settlement, Texas, during the serving of communion. He killed one man and injured another. A church member with a gun or an armed guard took down the shooter, saving the other church members from a massacre. Several church members pulled out their guns at the same time.

The racists on Twitter immediately commented on the name of the town. They were more concerned with the name than they were with the shooting and why the monster did it.

The name, ‘White Settlement,’ brought out all the racists with warped minds.

The reason the town is called ‘white settlement’ is explained in Wikipedia:

The name of “White Settlement” was originally bestowed upon the community by several Indigenous tribes in the area. The city got its name because it was the lone village of white pioneers amid several Native American encampments in the Fort Worth area in the Texas Republic territory in the 1840s.

On October 14, 2005, city leaders citing hurdle in attracting businesses announced a plan to have local voters decide on a possible name change for the town from White Settlement to West Settlement. In the November 8 election, the name change was overwhelmingly rejected by a vote of 2,388 to 219.

The oldest street in White Settlement is, of course, White Settlement Road. This original trail led from the fort to the “white settlement” about eight miles west into Native American territory. The area was called “white” because it was a settlement of “white” homesteaders, as opposed to other settlements in the vicinity that were composed of both white and Native American residents. As the Native American problems subsided and the settlement moved westward, the road followed. This was the only public road in White Settlement’s early history.

It’s perfectly innocent but racists think everyone has a mind like theirs.

A FEW TWEETS FROM RACISTS

I don’t know why god allows shootings in churches, but she must have a sick sense of humor to make sure it happens in a place called White Settlement. https://t.co/bn9nzgbiOi — Jeff Frederick (@itsjeffnyc) December 29, 2019

What I want to know is how THE F a town is called “white settlement”?

“Two people are dead after a shooting at a church in White Settlement, Texas, police say” https://t.co/P5VYFQsLxh — Augustina Elizabeth (@AugustinaEliza) December 29, 2019

Forgive me for being distracted by the fact that there’s a town named White Settlement. #IKYFL pic.twitter.com/q9XO3kuTLV — R. E. (@RDot325) December 29, 2019

I’m going to safely assume, we are going to hear a lot of defending the White Settlement town name in TX: ➡️Heritage,

➡️History,

➡️Legacy,

➡️It’s not racist

➡️Blah blah blah. I’mma pray for the victims 🙏🏿 in this shooting, but y’all gotta change the name. #WhiteSettlement — Blackaroni (@BMcNeil20) December 29, 2019

Hoo boy, a lot of people are gonna be confused by the name “white settlement, Texas” Let me clarify; the name does NOT refer to excluding blacks. The town was named that because native Americans and Mexicans weren’t allowed to live there — luis gay flores (@nickmullen) December 29, 2019

So the latest shooting happened at a church, with armed men present, in a place called WHITE SETTLEMENT. Still dead bodies. What’s the excuse this time @GOP @NRA? — conscious 🤍 (@SunkenCircle) December 29, 2019

The town is literally called White Settlement… https://t.co/NsEssyY4iH — Keeanga-Yamahtta T. (@KeeangaYamahtta) December 29, 2019

Sorry about the shooting, but I’ve just learned there’s a place called White Settlement. Subtle https://t.co/vdzuxoBIlJ — Warren Hurst’s Toothpick (@WarrenHurst14) December 29, 2019

Wait. The town is called White Settlement? https://t.co/pIyU6geW6l — Imani Gandy (@AngryBlackLady) December 29, 2019

There’s a place called White Settlement, Texas. https://t.co/ED99SZcLxE — Benjamin Dreyer (@BCDreyer) December 29, 2019

I can’t freaking believe the town is called White Settlement, Texas. — Howard (@HowardA_Esq) December 29, 2019