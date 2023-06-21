Social Media Shorts Offer Both Truths and Lies

by Mark Schwendau

Conflicting stories are popping up in short reels about the Covid-19 pandemic and resultant supposed “vaccines,” former President Donald Trump versus acting President Joe Biden, and many other topics dividing Americans. Short reels on social media are videos that last only seconds to a minute.

The logic of using them is people today are too busy and/or they now have the attention span of a gnat. It appears the liberal Democrats are currently working overtime to attack conservative Republicans for fear of Donald Trump going for a second term as president. Shorts are a way for anyone to take an idea to new audiences worldwide. The content is usually created by smartphones and a downloaded app with a phone camera.

Here are two shorts that demonstrate what I am talking about in conflicting messaging:

“The story of Robert F. Kennedy Jr. meeting Fauci for the first time.”

This RFK video has had almost three-quarters of a million views in the first four days!

Then we have:

“Marjorie Taylor Greene refused to ‘wear’ the vaccine.”

The David Pakman Show goes off on MTG after one slight misspeak while he ignores the daily stutter stammers and word salads from Biden and Harris. His video was posted three weeks ago, and his little podcast short reel video has had less than 40,000 views as of this writing.

So Pakman attacks MTG because he is a progressive liberal, pounds her for her choice not to get vaccinated, and for resisting wearing the face mask. That fails on two levels. People like MTG are seen as standing up for and protecting the rights of the American people and the American way of life.

All the objective scientific evidence coming out now shows three things:

Tony Fauci was never for and about following the science, and he was not “the science.” Multiple studies now support that face masks never stopped Covid-19 and helped make you become ill more readily. The fraudulent experimental drugs posing as Covid-19 “vaccines” were never “safe and effective” and never trial-tested before administration.

This explains Elon Musk’s recent tweet mocking the LGBTQ community and Tony Fauci when he tweeted, “My pronouns are ‘Prosecute Fauci.’”

It is nice to see people are hungry for the truth, as evidenced in the view counts of the two videos highlighted above, but still, there is a danger.

OPINION:

In the last two weeks, I have noticed a wealth of shorts attacking former President Trump and labeling him a criminal. This is misinformation at the least and outright slander at the most. In this country, we believe a person is innocent until proven guilty by an (unbiased) court of law.

If the Republican Party wants to put Donald Trump back into the White House, it is going to need to do three things:

Combat the use of social media (Trolls for Trump?) and boycott the mainstream media engaging in false narratives about Republican candidates and their families. Take control of the narrative by spelling out the failures and outright crimes of the Democrat Party using social media or when engaging in interviews with mainstream media. Observe and supervise the vote tabulation centers of this country and make citizen’s arrests (with video) and confiscate any physical evidence at these scenes where crimes are committed.

Forget “MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!” Let’s talk about “TAKE AMERICA BACK AGAIN!”

I would also like to see candidates like former President Trump take a page from the Dominion Voting Machines playbook and start to sue news organizations and others who are liable and slander him in civil suits.

Smart people will mock the liberal left saying such things as, “Man, if Trump needs to go to prison for life for documents he held at Mar-a-Lago, we are going to have to round up Hillary Clinton, Barack Obama, and Joe Biden and execute them without a trial!”

Slower people may start to believe the propaganda being propagated against former President Trump. Some people in this country lack political depth as to what is really going on. They will vote for the liar who promises them the most.

There is also a third group of people Republicans should be concerned about unrelated to the above. I recently saw an African-American woman interviewed saying she would consider voting for anybody but Biden or Trump as she is just tired of all the drama that comes with the two of them. She may well represent much of this country these days!

Copyright © 2023 by Mark S. Schwendau

Mark S. Schwendau is a retired technology professor who has always had a sideline in news-editorial writing where his byline has been, “Bringing little known news to people who simply want to know the truth.” He is a Christian conservative who God cast to be a realist. His website is www.IDrawIWrite.Tech.

