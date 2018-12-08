Socialism Is Winning Again! Take France For Example!

France is burning, in fact, the entire socialist EU is experiencing problems over their high taxes and other socialist policies. But in the U.S., the economy is booming and taxes were cut. French gas prices are over $6 a gallon while U.S. gas prices are about $2.69. Macron’s approval is 18% and Trump’s approval hit 50% Thursday.

Just the same, Democrats want us to become just like them.

Socialism/Communism is a disaster

Once a nation goes there, there’s never enough. The leftists will double down and add more socialism to solve the problems it causes.

Think Cuba. Havana, for example, is collapsing building by building. USA Today reported that in Havana, some of the same architectural gems that draw tens of thousands of American tourists crash to the ground every year. Causes range from weather and neglect to faulty renovations and theft of structural beams.

What the article leaves out is the core problem — socialism.

Some 3,856 partial or total building collapses were reported in Havana from 2000 to 2013, not including 2010 and 2011 when no records were kept.

You see, the commies live in splendor and don’t have money for infrastructure or housing.

The collapses worsened an already severe housing shortage. Havana alone had a deficit of 206,000 homes in 2016, official figures show.

The housing crisis is one of the most pressing challenges facing Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel, who vowed to improve housing after taking charge of the communist nation of 11 million people in April.

Officials estimate 28,000 people live in buildings that could collapse at any moment. Some residents refuse to leave structures that authorities have declared unsafe.

Venezuela is a success story!

They have no money, no beer, no toilet paper, and little food in Venezuela but the rulers live quite well.

Some people in Venezuela are so hungry and desperate they’ll throw rocks onto the highway to cause crashes and rob your corpse.

The destruction of Venezuela, another socialist paradise, isn’t only because of the collapse of oil production, but it’s over the collapse of the human spirit. Many Venezuelans are becoming so hopeless that suicide seems like a good option.

In a Bloomberg article titled “Suicides Surge in a Hopeless Venezuela, the author describes the desperation of normal people plagued by hyperinflation, hunger and mass emigration. Suicide becomes a very reasonable choice when there is no hope.

The left will fight any efforts to portray socialism/communism in a negative light because they think they can make it work.

Things are going well in Italy though!

Crowds in support for Salvini in Rome vs rioters burning the city against Macron in Paris today. The first man was demonized by the corporate media as a dangerous populist, the second heralded as the saviour of Europe. pic.twitter.com/HwKDq4m8JD — Alessandra (@alessabocchi) December 8, 2018

Listen to Democrats and we could soon be France:

Breaking: Chaotic scenes unfolding in Toulouse, France, as clashes continue between yellow vest protesters and police. pic.twitter.com/Z9kbdaUHvy — PM Breaking News (@PMBreakingNews) December 8, 2018

France Protests:

– Major anti-Government protests across France

– Nearly 1,000 people arrested

– Dozens of people injured

– Multiple stores looted and destroyedpic.twitter.com/z3U7jIMPBT — PM Breaking News (@PMBreakingNews) December 8, 2018

Breaking: Protesters set several cars ablaze near the Champs Elysee in Paris, France. #GiletsJaunes pic.twitter.com/TKx4FNahUh — PM Breaking News (@PMBreakingNews) December 8, 2018