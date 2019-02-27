Socialist, Anti-Semitic Omar Is “Terrified” of the “Dictator” and Mike Pence

It’s “all about the Benjamins baby.” ~ Ilhan Omar

This next story is good for a laugh. Socialist anti-Semite Ilhan Omar, who sympathizes with dictators like Nicolas Maduro, says Trump’s “terrifying” since he has “the markings of a dictator.”

“I believe that impeachment is inevitable. It also is a terrifying notion. Nations struggle any time they overthrow a dictator, and Trump really has the markings of a dictator,” Omar tweeted, linking to an interview with Rolling Stone in January, NTK Network reported.

As she has said before, she wants Trump impeached, and she is terrified of the saintly Mike Pence.

“I believe that impeachment is inevitable. It also is a terrifying notion. Pence is an ideologue, and the ideology he holds is more terrifying to me and my constituents. And we have not had a full impeachment that removes the president from office. Nations struggle any time [they] overthrow a dictator, and Trump really has the markings of a dictator,” Omar said.

Omar doesn’t like white men and wants to dismantle the so-called “patriarchy.” Vile hatemonger Louis Farrakhan embraces her and she embraces him.

She doesn’t like Americans but seems to like Al Qaeda and al Shabaab.

Ilhan Omar laughs and jokes while talking about Al-Qaeda and Hezbollah — Islamic terror groups that kill Americans, U.S. allies, and Jews — during a 2013 interview pic.twitter.com/5INfs6yiSv — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) February 10, 2019