Socialist Dems Pass House Bill for Massive Federal Takeover of Elections

House Democrats gleefully passed a sweeping, 600-page government ‘reform’ package, known as H.R. 1, that will never be brought to the floor of the Senate.

The bill contains “dozens of provisions favored by liberal advocacy groups, labor unions, and other Democratic allies,” passed on a strictly party-line vote, 234-193.

It is a hard-left bill that will make it easier for illegals to vote, among other awful initiatives. It will ban the removal of anyone from the rolls — ever. It will allow ballot harvesting. It will give enormous tax dollars to politicians, setting up a whole new industry.

It gives union workers six days off to work the polls. It gives the party in power all the power.

It federalizes the vote and takes it out of the hands of the states. It’s a massive government takeover by the Socialists — the Democrat Party.

It ensures a permanent progressive electoral majority.

MCCARTHY’S EXPLANATION IS THOROUGH

This bill we’re about to vote on today— #HR1 —is a massive federal government takeover that would undermine the integrity of our elections. https://t.co/PbphY4CY82 — Kevin McCarthy (@GOPLeader) March 8, 2019

It limits free speech in a political fashion. It gets rid of Schedule B protections.

HR 1: -Redistributes taxpayer dollars to protect and re-elect the Swamp

-Restricts Americans’ free speech

-Exacts political retribution against the President of the United States Democrats are determined to stifle the free exchange of ideas. #NOTforthePeopleAct pic.twitter.com/OfbxzM1CQE — Rep. Jim Jordan (@Jim_Jordan) March 7, 2019

Rep. Andy Biggs went to the floor to talk about a couple of the provisions in the “monstrosity of a bill.” It’s a scheme to promote Democrat politicians.

H.R. 1 is a monstrosity of a bill, rife with problems throughout its hundreds of pages. So much so that Democrats rushed it to the floor with an alarming lack of mark-ups to hide its countless deficiencies. pic.twitter.com/68s8TRvgaF — Rep Andy Biggs (@RepAndyBiggsAZ) March 7, 2019

It funnels taxpayer money to political candidates by establishing public financing for congressional elections. That’s the whole new big government industry McCarthy talks about.

One of the issues w/ the bill is the provision for millions of taxpayer $ to be funneled to campaigns around the country. You & your neighbors will be funding candidates from sea to shining sea regardless of whether you agree with them or not. Don’t you have a problem with that? — Rep Andy Biggs (@RepAndyBiggsAZ) March 7, 2019

Democrats claimed H.R. 1 would get money out of politics. But instead it’s going to funnel billions of taxpayer dollars into the pockets of candidates and campaign consultants. How it works: if someone gives a campaign $100, the federal government will give that campaign $600. pic.twitter.com/W8ItvdrfSP — Steve Scalise (@SteveScalise) March 7, 2019