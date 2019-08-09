Socialist NY Is Looking at an Ammo Database

If anyone thinks the fascists will stop with Red Flag laws or so-called expanded background checks, they are mistaken. The problem, of course, is once the leftists set precedent for no due process, as in Red Flag laws, in the case of an amendment, they can do it to any amendment. Once they destroy one amendment, they will all fall.

The leftists want full control over each of us and our stuff. Just look at New York and California.

In New York, we no longer have the right to self-defense by gun. The laws are so strict that we have to keep our handguns locked up at all times and can only take them out for hunting or to go to a shooting range. Many rifles are banned.

Andrew Cuomo says it’s working, but the problem didn’t exist. Now, Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins wants to know why he didn’t set up the state ammunition database yet, as promised.

They want the database for the future confiscation of guns in my humble opinion.

Cuomo did say he was going to get the ammo database up and running and the fascists here in New York won’t stop until it’s done.

The technology isn’t there yet to do what she wants to do, but that won’t stop these people from requiring it. There is also the fact that this requires more big government and more expense for useless pencil pushers.

THERE GOES THE FIRST AMENDMENT

This insanity is affecting our First Amendment rights.

In Ohio, a conservative lawmaker was told to resign by a GOP Chair over a Facebook post. The post was taken down by someone. This was the post:

“After every mass shooting, the liberals start the blame game. Why not place the blame where it belongs?

“The breakdown of the traditional American family (thank you, transgender, homosexual marriage, and drag queen advocates); fatherlessness, a subject no one discusses or believes is relevant; the ignoring of violent video games; the relaxing of laws against criminals (open borders); the acceptance of recreational marijuana; failed school policies (hello, parents who defend misbehaving students): disrespect to law enforcement (thank you, Obama); hatred of our veterans (thank you, professional athletes who hate our flag and National Anthem); the Dem Congress, many members whom are openly anti-Semitic; the culture, which totally ignores the importance of God and the church (until they elect a President); state officeholders, who have no interest whatsoever in learning about our Constitution and the Second Amendment; and snowflakes, who can’t accept a duly-elected President.

“Did I forget anybody? The list is long. And the fury will continue.”

Keller

Fox News reports that the Republican Party of Ohio leader, Jane Timken, called on Keller to resign from her post for what Timken called her “shocking and utterly unjustifiable” comments. Republicans can be anti-1st Amendment too.

The local tea party is urging her to ignore it. The Democrats are out gunning for her, of course.

There is nothing wrong with that post. Many would agree with her.

THEY WANT TO TAKE AWAY INDIVIDUAL LIBERTY

We have Democrat candidates who want full control over everything and everyone. Commie Bernie wants control of everyone’s’ money to dole out to his hard-left causes. Elizabeth Warren wants to control the entire economy and take over every corporation — that’s no secret.

Bill O’Reilly wrote about the dangerous socialists in his column today. About the fake Indian, he wrote, “She’s a hardcore socialist who wants the federal government to run the private economy so income inequality and social injustice can be banished. On the justice front, we don’t need that pesky due process thing. As she did with Brett Kavanaugh, Warren will decide who’s guilty in this country. That will certainly save everyone a lot of time.”

He only picked out Bernie and Elizabeth, but all of the candidates in the Dem Party will make us into some kind of socialist entity if they are elected.

Sanders and another commie, Julian Castro are set to speak at a radical Islamist convention, ISNA which has ties to the Muslim Brotherhood. As long as the radicals say they are progressive, these dupes won’t care about who they are tied to or what their ideology is.

Buttigieg is the son of a famed commie professor and that’s what he is. Just look at his agenda.

Then you have the newbie leftists like Kamala and Biden who will do as they are told by the hard-left.

All of them, all of these candidates want our guns.

THE PROBLEM WITH RED FLAG LAWS

Red flag laws look like a good idea but the problem is in the details.

Quinn Kennedy writes at American Thinker:

The harsh truth is that ‘red flag’ laws are an affront to the United States Constitution.

A citizen’s right to own and bear arms is guaranteed by the Second Amendment. The left infringes upon this basic right using the tactic of incrementalism. Each time the tactic is employed, it is accompanied by the deceitful narrative of protecting people’s lives. The left’s goal isn’t protecting lives, it is controlling lives — subjugating them.

There is no due process included in these laws. It’s the camel’s nose under the tent. The property is seized and then the gun owner has to fight to get the guns back if they are innocent. It is a very expensive proposition. Some lawyers in New York can charge $600 an hour or more.

Mr. Kennedy concludes:

In the absence of true due process, any rights you possess under the United States Constitution are subject to any manner of tyrannical legislation the left can envision.

There’s one huge problem with the liberty-limiting edicts leftists impose. It is found in Article VI, Paragraph 2 of the Constitution. This Supremacy Clause establishes and recognizes in perpetuity that the United States Constitution supersedes all other federal, state, and local laws.

‘Red flag’ laws brazenly violate the Second, Fourth, and Fifth Amendments of the United States Constitution. Since the Constitution is the law of the land superseding all other laws, ‘red flag’ laws cannot and should not ever be enforced.

The left won’t put due process in, they just won’t.

The expanded background checks is a ruse also. We already have them. The leftists simply want a database.

Owning a gun is your inherent right. The Second Amendment must stand or you can say goodbye to the remaining amendments and your liberty. Unfortunately, a lot of Americans just want the free stuff and aren’t thinking long term.