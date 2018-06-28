Socialist Ocasio-Cortez Defies Pelosi, “It’s Not Just One District”

Minority leader Nancy Pelosi was asked about the big win by Socialist [Communist] Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez in New York 14. She ousted the 4th ranking, 10-term Democrat in the House. Pelosi tried to slough it off and found herself corrected by Ocasio-Cortez.

“They made a choice in one district,” Pelosi told reporters at a press conference Wednesday, pushing back on the idea that the win by the former bartender and member of Bernie’s Army of hard-left supporters, is a bellwether.

“So, let’s not get yourself carried away as an expert on demographics and this or that within the caucus or outside the caucus,” the California Democrat said. “We have an array of genders, generations, geography and the rest, opinion, in our caucus and we’re very proud of that.”

IT’S NOT ONE DISTRICT, WE’RE IN THE MIDDLE OF A MOVEMENT

Leftist Ocasio-Cortez said, “it’s not just one district”.

Ocasio-Cortez is correct and she is, in part, the beneficiary of a Socialist-Communist movement fueled by Bernie Sanders’ run for the presidency.

“I think that we’re in the middle of a movement in this country,” Ocasio-Cortez replied. “I feel this movement, but that movement is going to happen from the bottom up. That movement is going to come from voters.”

“There are a lot of really exciting races with extremely similar dynamics as mine,” she added. “It’s not just one district. You look at Ayanna Pressley out in Massachusetts. Same exact situation.”

Ocasio-Cortez motivated her far-left supporters and, while the turnout was low, she got the leftists out. The movement is growing.

Ocasio-Cortez’s platform is harsher than the Communist Party USA’s and people need to pay attention.

If Pelosi truly doesn’t want the Democrat Party to be the Democrat Socialist or Democrat Communist Party, she needs to pay attention to the bottom-up movement by the millennials.

Watch Miss Ocasio-Cortez explain it’s not one district and we need a “diversity of age” in our politicians:

Bernie Sanders and his brand of Socialism is winning