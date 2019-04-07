Socialist Vote Vets Group Smears Pete Hegseth

Vote Vets is a very far-left, anti-Trump group that recently trashed Pete Hegseth, a very pro-vet former veteran and host of Fox & Friends. He’s terrific and is one of my favorites. Pete Hegseth is just a great, sincere man.

Vote vets funds campaigns of socialist vets for office.

The hateful leftist group tried to make it sound as if Hegseth believes veterans who use their benefits are lazy good-for-nothings.

Pete Hegseth joined @foxandfriends to complain that veterans who use the benefits they’ve earned are “dependent” on the government and lack “personal integrity”. pic.twitter.com/GHXh6WHwM8 — VoteVets (@votevets) April 5, 2019

All the hate is coming from the left, all of it. Pete Hegseth is one of the strongest advocates for veterans and active-duty military on TV. It’s ironic that these leftists trash him as not supportive enough when their media can barely tolerate the military.

As AG Conservative writes, it “is a disgusting and obvious smear.” He is “advocating for veterans” and “expects gov’t to be there for vets.”

This is a disgusting and obvious smear, which is obvious to anyone who bothers to watch the video. The segment is Hegseth advocating for veterans to have more options for their care than just the government. He specifically says he expects gov’t to be there for vets. https://t.co/Pwhgd7pGK6 — (((AG))) (@AG_Conservative) April 6, 2019

Pete also responded.

Watch, and enjoy! Truth can be a difficult thing for some folks—especially leftists. I standby everything I said. @votevets is a left-wing, socialist hack group, and always will be. https://t.co/dNCOUD1nVG — Pete Hegseth (@PeteHegseth) April 5, 2019