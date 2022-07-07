Soldiers Must Shower with Trans Even If They Have Not Transitioned

According to an army training slide obtained by Breitbart News, Soldiers must shower with transgenders of the opposite sex, even if they haven’t had a surgical transition.

The slide, titled “Soldier/Unit Training Barracks, Bathrooms, and Showers,” reads:

Vignette: Following his transition from female to male (which did not include sex reassignment surgery) and gender marker change in DEERS, a transgender Soldier begins using male barracks, bathroom, and shower facilities. Because he did not undergo a surgical change, the Soldier still has female genitalia.

The slide instructs soldiers: “Soldiers must accept living and working conditions that are often austere, primitive, and characterized by little or no privacy.

Understand anyone may encounter individuals in barracks, bathrooms, or shower facilities with physical characteristics of the opposite sex despite having the same gender marker in DEERS.”

It also tells soldiers that they should be “respectful of the privacy and modesty concerns of others.” But “transgender Soldiers are not required or expected to modify or adjust their behavior based on the fact that they do not ‘match’ other Soldiers.”

What about the transgender acting respectfully toward people who are not transgenders? There is zero logic to this and it’s sick.

If they don’t do it, the soldiers face discipline.

If you ever doubted the Left is trying to destroy this country, take this into account.

This is Lia Thomas for the military. Thomas is a man with all his biological parts pretending to be a woman to participate in female swimming meets. He dates women and walks around exposing himself.

Expect more Lia Thomas’s.

This is insane and inappropriate. The Left is destroying the military, making them pretend this bizarre, dishonest ideology is normal.

