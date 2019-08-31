Sole conviction against Kate Steinle’s killer is OVERTURNED

A California state appeals court Friday overturned the sole conviction against a five-times deported illegal alien who shot and killed Kate Steinle as she walked on the San Francisco waterfront with her father in 2015.

Jose Inez Garcia-Zarate was acquitted in 2017 of first and second-degree murder, involuntary manslaughter, and assault with a semi-automatic weapon.

He was convicted of one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm.

The 1st District court overturned it because the judge failed to instruct the jury of one of Zarate’s defenses. He is still in custody and is facing federal gun charges.

The gun belonged to a federal Bureau of Land Management ranger and was stolen from his parked car a week earlier. Zarate claimed he found the gun in a bag and it accidentally went off when he went to pick it up. He has other versions.

Three months before the killing, he was released from custody after a drug case against him was dropped. The feds asked them to hold him until they could pick him up, but the local authorities ignored them.

The jury in the Steinle case accepted a Twinkie defense of unbelievable coincidences. The family tried to sue the incompetent officials but it was thrown out of court. You just can’t sue these people.

He has been convicted of seven felonies.