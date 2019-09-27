Solomon has 400 pages of docs showing why Biden had the Ukraine prosecutor fired

John Solomon, a journalist, and editor for ‘The Hill’ told One America’s John Hines that former President Obama and the DNC overtly lobbied the Ukrainians to collude with their political attacks on the 2016 Trump campaign. Solomon has 400 pages of documents showing what went on.

There was also a concentrated effort to protect the Bidens.

Documents show the Obama State Department made a furious effort to make the Biden-Burisma story go away when it first appeared in 2015.

Solomon also stated there were two open investigations on Burisma when the Ukraine prosecutor was fired on Joe Biden’s demand. Stories that the cases were closed are untrue.

The article also states they have documents showing the prosecutor was indeed fired over his probe of Burisma and as a result of Biden’s demands.

There is more in his article at The Hill.