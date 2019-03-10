Some George Washington Students Are Extremely Offended by the Mascot

More than two hundred George Washington University students have signed a petition calling for the school to adopt a new mascot and nickname. They don’t like the current moniker, Colonials. The loons claim it is “extremely offensive.”

The school is George Washington’s school. If they are so offended, they need to to to another school.

“The historically, negatively-charged figure of Colonials has too deep a connection to colonization and glorifies the act of systemic oppression,” the petition reads.

It suggests alternative nicknames such as “Hippos” or “Riverhorses.”

Oh, that’s a big improvement. Give me a break. The hippo is actually an unofficial mascot so it didn’t come from nowhere.

The Colonials mascot was adopted in 1926 to honor the school’s namesake, George Washington. It is a reference to colonial America and the Continental Army.

The “Colonials” nickname has also been attributed to a faculty member and former student at GW, Elmer Louis Kayser (who held a number of positions at GW from 1914-1985 [this is not a typo, he was affiliated with GW for 70 years!], the last being University Historian. Perhaps he suggested it to some students who took it to the editorial board of the Hatchet. At any rate, GW teams have been known as the “Colonials” ever since.

It’s only two hundred people but two hundred is a lot when you consider how insane this is.

This controversy over nothing has gone on every year for several years. It’s time to mock these politically correct idiots who have been taught to hate America. and tell them ‘no’.