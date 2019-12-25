Some IN parents walk out over transgender bathroom policy in elementary school

By
M. Dowling
-
0

Parents at Manchester Elementary School in Fort Wayne, Indiana are furious after the school decided to allow a ‘transgender girl’ to use the girl’s restroom and locker room with all the other biological girls.

This is primarily about a first-grade child who is a biological male. First grade? Do we know why the parents have decided the boy is a girl? Perhaps the parents should be arrested for child abuse.

This is insane. We are talking about a small child. More people need to speak out and stop kowtowing to bullies. They are accommodating a parent of one child, not the child, and telling parents — the majority — that they can use another bathroom.

Leave the children out of this politics:

