Some IN parents walk out over transgender bathroom policy in elementary school

Parents at Manchester Elementary School in Fort Wayne, Indiana are furious after the school decided to allow a ‘transgender girl’ to use the girl’s restroom and locker room with all the other biological girls.

This is primarily about a first-grade child who is a biological male. First grade? Do we know why the parents have decided the boy is a girl? Perhaps the parents should be arrested for child abuse.

This is insane. We are talking about a small child. More people need to speak out and stop kowtowing to bullies. They are accommodating a parent of one child, not the child, and telling parents — the majority — that they can use another bathroom.

Leave the children out of this politics:

🚨BREAKING….PARENTS WALK OUT IN PROTEST OF TRANSGENDER SCHOOL POLICY in #NorthManchester #INDIANA Manchester Community Schools More! Part 1 of 3👇. Parents pull children out of the school district. #GoParentActivism #ProtectYourChildren#NoBoysInGirlsBathrooms pic.twitter.com/9sPA0CJWXt — Cindyseestruth (@cindyseestruth) December 24, 2019