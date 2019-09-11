Son of 9/11 Victim Calls Out Rep. Ilhan Omar

In April, Minnesota Democratic Socialist Ilhan Omar, as a keynote speaker, paid tribute to CAIR at their annual event by defining the Sept. 11 attacks as “some people who did something.” CAIR, the Council for American-Islamic Relations, is a front group for The Muslim Brotherhood. One 9/11 victim’s son isn’t standing for it and made that clear at the ceremonies in New York City today.

The President gave a perfect response at the time and it holds true now, ‘We will never forget,’ [as hard as she tries to make us forget].

WE WILL NEVER FORGET! pic.twitter.com/VxrGFRFeJM — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 12, 2019

Don’t Criticize Her, She’s Teflon

Ilhan was very disrespectful and it was a dishonest message to send to her audience. She never apologized and she was protected by the Democrats and the media. Omar claimed the President’s response put her life in danger.

She is also protected for her unAmerican language and anti-Semitic tropes.

Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn. insisted we can’t criticize her for her comments or basically anything because she gets death threats — allegedly. She condemned a GOP leader for his tweet, claiming he’s putting her life in danger.

“This is dangerous incitement, given the death threats I face,” Omar tweeted. “I hope leaders of both parties will join me in condemning it. My love and commitment to our country and that of my colleagues should never be in question. We are ALL Americans!”

This is dangerous incitement, given the death threats I face. I hope leaders of both parties will join me in condemning it. My love and commitment to our country and that of my colleagues should never be in question. We are ALL Americans! pic.twitter.com/foTZMpiZKv — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) April 10, 2019

9/11 Victim’s Son Calls Her Out in New York City

A man who lost his mother on 9/11, Nicholas Haros, Jr., said today:

“‘Some people did something,’ said a freshman congresswoman from Minnesota to support and justify the creation of CAIR. Today I am here to respond to you, exactly who did what to whom,” he continued. “Madam, objectively speaking we know who and what was done, there is no uncertainty about that. Why your confusion? On that day 19 Islamic terrorist members of al Qaeda killed over 3,000 people and caused billions of dollars in economic damage. Is that clear?”

OMAR’S CONCERNS ABOUT 9/11

Omar posted this today. It’s up to you to believe her or not.