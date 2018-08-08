Son of Linda Sarsour’s Mentor Trained 11 Abused Children to Shoot Up Schools

Siraj Wahhaj is one of the most prominent and respected imams in the United States. His son, Siraj Ibn Wahhaj was training 11 abused children to massacre other children in schools.

Actually, the famed imam shouldn’t be respected. He’s evil.

Two of his quotes: “America is the most wicked government on the face of the planet Earth” and “If only Muslims were clever politically, they could take over the United States and replace its constitutional government with a caliphate.” He is also listed as “unindicted person who may be alleged as co-conspirators” in the 1993 World Trade Center bombing.

Leftist pro-sharia agitator Linda Sarsour says the imam is her mentor.

A failed gubernatorial candidate in Michigan Abdul El-Sayed was thrilled to get Wahhaj’s endorsement.

Philly imam Wahhaj is gaining some of that political power he wants.

RADICAL ISLAMIC COMPOUND

His son was training children to kill other children and abusing them at the same time.

ABC, CBS, NBC forgot to mention the Islamic-jihadi ties in the New Mexico compound of

starving children. They left out the word ‘Islam’ completely, according to Newsbusters. They didn’t mention daddy either.

Why do they protect radical Islam? It’s a mystery. They hate Catholics and Israelis but love jihadis.

The media reported about the 11 starving children (ages one to 15). They mentioned the dead body of one child. But they never mentioned the motives/radical Islamic ideology of the terrorists.

Last Friday, the Taos County Sheriff’s Office executed a raid on the makeshift compound in the New Mexico desert in the search for 3-year-old Abdul-Ghani, believed to have been abducted by his father 39-year-old Siraj Wahhaj in Georgia back in December.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, what they found was horrific, even “third world”.

The child, who was believed to have been abducted by his father Siraj Wahhaj Jr. in Georgia back in December, was found dead on the compound.

According to Fox News, the father was training the starving children to commit school shootings.

FIVE ARRESTED

Five adults were arrested following the raid on the location, in which investigators found the 11 children living in what the sheriff described as “the ugliest looking, filthiest” conditions he’s seen, Fox News reported.

The dead boy’s mother told authorities that her son suffered from seizures, couldn’t walk because of severe medical issues, and required constant attention.

THERE ARE OTHER TERRORIST COMPOUNDS

Shiraq isn’t the only one who thought of establishing a terror compound.