Sondland testifies on triggered memories & Ken Starr says case is “litigable”

The MSM, including Fox, claims Sondland’s testimony is very damaging to the Republican narrative. That statement was made by Bret Baier after Sondland read his opening remarks. The reporting by the MSM is one-sided.

Clinton prosecutor Ken Starr said this was “a bombshell day” in on-air comments during Amb. Sondland’s testimony. Starr said that Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff’s (D-Calif.) position is that “the president, in fact, committed the crime of bribery.”

He said this was “litigable” but that he believed “articles of impeachment are being drawn up” if they haven’t already been drawn up.

Ken Starr: “This, obviously, has been one of those bombshell days.” pic.twitter.com/g4QR84MYMc — Lis Power (@LisPower1) November 20, 2019

SONDLAND RELIED ON TRIGGERED MEMORIES

The bottom line of Gordon Sondland’s confusing, cover his butt opening statement and ensuing testimony, is clear on one point. He was never told by President Trump to demand any investigations. He was told the opposite. The President told him he “wanted nothing” from Ukraine.

Ambassador Gordon Sondland has trouble keeping his story straight. He’s a mess. Sondland didn’t take notes and is relying on memory triggers and blaming the White House for not giving him emails.

He’s saying something different now because of one of his triggered memories. He never took notes.

Sondland is a complete mess. He contradicts himself every other sentence, invents conversations that never happened, and offers “guesses” that have been refuted on the record by every witness w/ first-hand knowledge. And this is the best witness Dems have? https://t.co/Nvt9N4duOY — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) November 20, 2019

There were no preconditions, therefore, no quid pro quo.

This is key:@realDonaldTrump gave no preconditions for anything. No preconditions for aid to be released. No preconditions for a WH meeting. That’s because there was #NoQuidProQuo! pic.twitter.com/dmQIHO6TGY — Ronna McDaniel (@GOPChairwoman) November 20, 2019

Ambassador Gordon Sondlond: “I never heard @realDonaldTrump ever talking to me about any sucurity assistance” “Trump said I want nothing from Ukraine.” “Trump said I want no quid-pro-quo” Came to his own opinions of aid being linked to investigations.pic.twitter.com/CXWh0Nv8V2 — Benny (@bennyjohnson) November 20, 2019

HE IMPLICATED VP PENCE, SOS POMPEO, COS MULVANEY, EVERYONE

Sondland claimed that Vice President Pence knew there was a connection between aid and Ukraine on September 1st. That unsubstantiated tale has caused “President Pelosi” to trend.

Sondland also testified that Secretary of State Mike Pompeo knew of the effort and approved it every step of the way. He also said Mike Mulvaney knew as well.

The White House released a statement about Sondland’s statement — that there definitely was a quid pro quo — by pointing to earlier, contradictory statements from the ambassador when he testified behind closed doors.

“Ambassador Sondland previously testified that the president told him directly that he was not interested in a quid pro quo,” the release said. “He testified that President Trump repeatedly made it clear he wanted no quid pro quo.”

Mark Meadows Took to Twitter

Rep. Mark Meadows, R-N.C., took to Twitter to take a little sting out of Sondland’s take on quid pro quo, point out a quote from the ambassador as the “most important quote out of this hearing so far.”

Sondland said, “I’ve never heard from President Trump that the aid was conditioned on the investigations.”

In effect, according to Meadows, Sondland “reached this conclusion on his own.”

Sondland told the minority counsel, Mr. Castor, that the President said no quid pro quo.

Sondland confirms POTUS told him: “no quid pro quo”https://t.co/1OAGbd4Htu pic.twitter.com/3UE31hMbR2 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) November 20, 2019

HERE’S A CREEPY THOUGHT

This actually makes a really creepy point considering these things have little to do with the current inquiry Is the implication they will find a reason to jam you up if you resist? Trump was proven not to have colluded with Russia but they still went after Stone https://t.co/fJGwJt1G5h — Tim Pool (@Timcast) November 20, 2019