Sondland testifies on triggered memories & Ken Starr says case is "litigable"

By
M. Dowling
-
0

The MSM, including Fox, claims Sondland’s testimony is very damaging to the Republican narrative. That statement was made by Bret Baier after Sondland read his opening remarks. The reporting by the MSM is one-sided.

Clinton prosecutor Ken Starr said this was “a bombshell day” in on-air comments during Amb. Sondland’s testimony. Starr said that Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff’s (D-Calif.) position is that “the president, in fact, committed the crime of bribery.”

He said this was “litigable” but that he believed “articles of impeachment are being drawn up” if they haven’t already been drawn up.

SONDLAND RELIED ON TRIGGERED MEMORIES

The bottom line of Gordon Sondland’s confusing, cover his butt opening statement and ensuing testimony, is clear on one point. He was never told by President Trump to demand any investigations. He was told the opposite. The President told him he “wanted nothing” from Ukraine.

Ambassador Gordon Sondland has trouble keeping his story straight. He’s a mess. Sondland didn’t take notes and is relying on memory triggers and blaming the White House for not giving him emails.

He’s saying something different now because of one of his triggered memories. He never took notes.

There were no preconditions, therefore, no quid pro quo.

HE IMPLICATED VP PENCE, SOS POMPEO, COS MULVANEY, EVERYONE

Sondland claimed that Vice President Pence knew there was a connection between aid and Ukraine on September 1st. That unsubstantiated tale has caused “President Pelosi” to trend.

Sondland also testified that Secretary of State Mike Pompeo knew of the effort and approved it every step of the way. He also said Mike Mulvaney knew as well.

The White House released a statement about Sondland’s statement — that there definitely was a quid pro quo — by pointing to earlier, contradictory statements from the ambassador when he testified behind closed doors.

“Ambassador Sondland previously testified that the president told him directly that he was not interested in a quid pro quo,” the release said. “He testified that President Trump repeatedly made it clear he wanted no quid pro quo.”

Mark Meadows Took to Twitter

Rep. Mark Meadows, R-N.C., took to Twitter to take a little sting out of Sondland’s take on quid pro quo, point out a quote from the ambassador as the “most important quote out of this hearing so far.”

Sondland said, “I’ve never heard from President Trump that the aid was conditioned on the investigations.”

In effect, according to Meadows, Sondland “reached this conclusion on his own.”

Sondland told the minority counsel, Mr. Castor, that the President said no quid pro quo.

HERE’S A CREEPY THOUGHT

