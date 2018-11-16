Sore Loser Stacey Abrams Gives Up But She Still Plans to SUE!

Sore loser Socialist Stacey Abrams conceded Friday after attempting to defeat Republican Brian Kemp with shady tactics. She never had a prayer because Kemp was too far ahead.

Abrams wouldn’t accept the election results and claimed, without evidence, that Kemp disenfranchised minority voters and suppressed new registrations.

Abrams went judge shopping to get provisional and absentee ballots accepted even though they came in beyond the deadline. She tried to get a judge to overturn the laws. It didn’t work.

The witch is going to file a federal lawsuit, falsely claiming “gross mismanagement” of the state’s election. She just wants to hurt the Republican administration. Abrams calls it fighting back but she’s actually a sore loser.

The Associated Press reported that the Abrams campaign had been considering additional legal challenges, including one before the state Supreme Court that was precipitated on a provision allowing the losing candidate to challenge results based on “misconduct, fraud or irregularities … sufficient to change or place in doubt the results.”

IT’S OVER, IT’S BEEN OVER FOR A WEEK, SHE JUST WOULDN’T ACCEPT IT

The 18,000 vote deficit was too much to overcome.

There was a 5 p.m. Friday deadline for all of Georgia’s counties to certify their election results and that ended any chance Abrams had. Actually, she never had any chance.

The interim secretary of state Robyn Crittenden will certify the state’s results.

She ran out of time to implement her leftist tactics.

This is what they are going to pull for every election and every appointment they don’t like. We are dealing with hardcore leftists who have taken over the Democratic Party and we have to meet the challenge. We cannot let this continue. They will not accept any opinion but their own.

ABRAMS HAS THE SUPPORT OF CORRUPT LEFTISTS