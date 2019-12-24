Soros-Brock writer says it’s “dangerous…racist” to interview white GOP Trump voters

An MSNBC guest, with the active support of JoyAnn Reid, said it’s racist to interview white Trump supporters.

The guests on the panel began by stereotyping white Republicans, claiming they “don’t believe in change.”

Reid claimed that Donald Trump is the right candidate if you’re “not at risk” like blacks who won’t get to vote and women who will lose “sovereignty” over their own bodies.

Some could find him funny, Reid said, to which guest, Eric Boehlert explained that interviewing white working-class voters is “dangerous” and “racist.”

“This obsession, and it goes back to the day after he was inaugurated, this obsession with interviewing white, Midwestern Trump voters and asking them what they think about Trump — it is a dangerous –it is a racist message. Because the message is, white Republicans are who matter in this country. Their opinions are what really matter. The press invented this beat out of whole cloth after Trump was elected.”

What he just said is racist and it’s just another way to dehumanize the opponent. It’s from the late communistic Alinsky’s Rules for Radicals.

Boehlert is a writer for the Soros-Brock Shareblue propaganda outfit. He’s hard-left and wrote for Salon, HuffPo, and Rolling Stone.

