Soros Buys Up Stock in Facebook, Twitter After Bashing Them

George Soros has vilified the social media tech giants and at the same time, he has begun making dramatically large purchases of their stock.

Leftist billionaire and serious control freak George Soros has been buying up stock in a handful of tech companies after calling tech giants a “menace” and while progressive groups are uniting to break up Facebook, Free Beacon reports.

Through Soros Fund Management, the financier purchased 159,200 shares in Facebook (valued at $31 million), 250,000 shares in Twitter (valued at $11 million), and 54,500 shares in Apple (valued at $10 million), Security and Exchange Commission filings show.

Soros did not have holdings in any of those companies during the first quarter, according to the fund’s previous filings.

He slightly reduced his holdings in Alphabet, the Google parent company.

SOROS HATES THESE SOCIAL MEDIA GIANTS

Soros has called the companies “monopolistic”.

“They claim they are merely distributing information. But the fact that they are near-monopoly distributors makes them public utilities and should subject them to more stringent regulations, aimed at preserving competition, innovation, and fair and open universal access,” Soros said.

“Davos is a good place to announce that their days are numbered,” he later added. The bets are also in stark contrast to the mission of a coalition of progressive groups who received funding from Soros that are attempting to break up Facebook.

Leftist groups behind the movement to break up social media operate under the umbrella group, Freedom from Facebook and include the Open Markets Institute, MoveOn Civic Action, SumOfUs, and Citizens Against Monopolies. They’ve all received Soros funding.

Imagine if they became public utilities and Progressives could control them with regulations under the threat of breaking them up?

CONSERVATIVE DISSENT WITHIN FACEBOOK

At the same time, Yahoo reports that Conservative Facebook employees are complaining about the “intolerant” liberal culture and the leftist “echo chamber”. According to The New York Times, more than 100 have joined the internal group “FB’ers for Political Diversity.”

Facebook dealt with dissenting Conservative employees before — they banned the anonymous group they used in 2016.