Soros Funds Lobbying & Bill to Destroy Gun Manufacturers and Dealers

Unsurprisingly, a Soros-funded PAC supports pro-illegal immigration groups and he is funding efforts to disarm us. Soros supports anything to the left of CNN. The Free Beacon reported earlier this month about his money going for open borders, but now we find out today that he is also spending $9 million on lobbying through groups targeting our Second Amendment by destroying gun manufacturers, and gun dealers with frivolous lawsuits.

His money is going towards lobbying on “issues related to a bill to repeal the Protection of Lawful Commerce in Arms Act.” In other words, he is supporting a bill that would allow bogus lawsuits against those who make or sell guns, perhaps even prosecute them, for crimes someone commits with their weapons.

That would be like suing Bic for someone using one to poke a person in the eye or suing Ford for someone using a Ford to run over people. It’s illogical and only meant to destroy the gun companies.

Soros is a naturalized citizen who hates traditional America. His goal is to make it a borderless ‘open society’ where the rules and values follow a far-left playbook. He’s godless and believes in the State. And he definitely wants to disarm us.

Free Beacon writes:

The Protection of Lawful Commerce in Arms Act (PLCAA) was passed as a bulwark against frivolous lawsuits attempting to hold gun companies responsible for criminal acts committed by third parties—sometimes decades after the first legal sale of the firearm.

The National Shooting Sports Foundation, the gun industry’s trade group, pushed to pass the bill in 2005. The group said the legal protections are necessary to keep gun control activists from bankrupting the industry through suits they believe have no legal standing.

“The National Shooting Sports Foundation worked with Congress to get the Protection of Lawful Commerce in Arms Act passed with broad bipartisan support and signed into law by President George W. Bush,” Mark Oliva, a spokesman for the group, told the Washington Free Beacon. “This law correctly protects the firearms industry against frivolous lawsuits that seek claims against manufacturers for the criminal misuse of a firearm. Those who commit crimes with a firearm are the ones who bear the responsibility for the horrific effects of their actions. The PLCAA ensures this is the case.”

You can sue them when they are wrong:

The PLCAA does not shield the firearms industry from traditional liability. Firearms companies can be sued for making or selling defective products. Remington recently settled a class-action suit related to defective triggers in their 700 bolt-action rifle.

Instead, the PLCAA protects gun companies from being held liable “for the harm solely caused by the criminal or unlawful misuse of firearm products or ammunition products by others when the product functioned as designed and intended.”

And that law is absolutely necessary. This end-run around our constitutional rights needs to be stopped.

Soros is great at finding and funding ways to destroy our Constitution.